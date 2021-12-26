I Remember Mom: The Precious Days of Bringing Foxy to a Store

By Richard Mabey Jr.

One of the most precious things that my dear mother taught me, was to find the joy and splendor in the simplest moments in life. One fine example is when we would go to a store and Mom would bring our Shetland Sheepdog, Foxy, with us. A fair number of stores in Central Florida will allow shoppers to bring their pups into the store with them.

As soon as we found a parking place, I would get a carriage and then place two or three blankets on the flooring of the carriage. Then, gently lift Foxy from the backseat and ever so gently place her into the carriage. It was such a funny thing. Foxy would look up to me, with a kind of smile on her face. Foxy simply loved to take a ride in the carriage and visit a store. In many ways, it was kind of a Disney World ride for her.

I remember one time Mom, my sister Patti, Foxy, and myself went to the pet store. Mom was pushing Foxy in the little carriage. Well, one of the front wheels was very squeaky and it would not stay straight. The wheel kept spinning to the left and to the right.

So, I got another carriage from the front of the store and pushed it toward the back of the store where Mom, Patti and Foxy were. I put the good carriage besides the squeaky wheeled carriage. I then lifted Foxy up and held her in my arms, while my sister moved the blankets from the squeaky carriage to the good carriage. Then, I gently placed Foxy into the good carriage.

Well, that simple little procedure, for some reason, attracted a little audience in the pet store. About a half-dozen people watched as we had transported Foxy from carriage to the other. And, Foxy was well aware of her little fan club. Right after I placed Foxy into the good carriage, she sat up straight and just took in the site of the people all around her. It almost seemed as though she took a bow, the way a stage actor would bow for the final curtain call. It was all so cute.

Those simple moments are carved into the chambers of my heart. We lost Foxy in March of 2015. My Mom passed away in December of 2019. Today, I look back at those simple, but heart warming memories with great fondness.

Love is an incredible power for all things good and wonderful. It is the essential foundation for miracles. Love is the element that melts away bad feelings. Love is one of the greatest blessings ever bestowed upon living things.

Richard Mabey Jr. is a freelance writer. He can be reached at richardmabeyjr@hotmail.com. Please put on the subject line: I Remember Mom.