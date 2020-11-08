Is this the right time to switch careers? Many people are discovering passions during the pandemic

(BPT) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people in countless ways. From quarantine and social distancing to remote working, furlough and job loss, many people are reassessing how they spend their time and make money. Turning proverbial lemons into lemonade, people of all ages and backgrounds have decided to pivot their careers to do something that they truly enjoy.

Time provides the gift of insight

With extra time at home, people are taking stock of their jobs and what paths might make most sense for the future. They also have time to explore hobbies and passions that may have been put on hold previously. Finding enjoyment in these activities and realizing strengths and talents, this can be the inspiration for a new chapter. Here are a few examples:

* Limited restaurant hours and options paired with ample time to spend in the kitchen has inspired foodies to flex their culinary muscles. Some have started showing off their creations on social media and even recording how-to videos to share with friends and family. Live cooking videos may have been a fun way to connect socially with others from a distance.

* Having last-minute needs for household supplies, such as desks for the whole family, DIYers started working on projects in garages and sheds, realizing they have a maker mindset and handy capabilities. Talking with others and sharing images of finished projects, they’ve discovered their talents are in high demand, and others are interested in their creations.

* Unexpected changes due to hour reduction, job loss and more have financial consequences for many families. Number-minded people rise to the challenge, creating agile budgets that help their family thrive in uncertain times. These people may even share their budgeting tips with others and find joy in helping people discover financial security.

The silver lining of the pandemic is it has given the gift of time for reflection and self-discovery. However, it’s one thing to enjoy a talent or passion; it’s another to figure out how to monetize it.

Desire inspires the need for change

Being your own boss is appealing to many people. If you’ve discovered a talent and you want to make it a career, it’s important to explore options that can help set you up for success. Taking orders for custom-made desks can be a rewarding side gig or even full-time career, if you have the space, the right tools and organization skills. Passionate cooks can explore culinary school and consider hosting online cooking classes to help garner some money and grow their reputation.

For people with a knack for finances, there’s no better time to explore the possibilities for a bright, vibrant new career as a financial professional. Organizations such as The Guardian Life Insurance Company provide paid training on how to build your career and find clients. They partner you with mentors in a team setting so that you can learn from peers as you help clients reach financial confidence. They even provide proprietary software that will help you build plans for clients so they can visualize their future success.

“I chose to become a software engineer because I saw tech companies innovating and helping people. After about four years, I realized sitting at a desk all day and not meeting the people that I was serving was not providing me the fulfillment I was looking for. I spoke with my uncle who is a financial representative and he introduced me to a local firm. I love being able to make an impact on my clients’ lives and building real relationships with them. There is no greater feeling in the world than there is to empower people to live their lives to their fullest!” says Tyler Wilmot, Financial Representative, New York, New York.

Financial representatives are in high demand

Becoming a financial representative can be ideal for someone with an entrepreneurial spirit. A financial representative is someone who owns their own business and makes their own hours. You can decide areas of specialty and what you’re most passionate about.

Helping others feel confident in their financial wellness now and in the future is a source of pride. For people with a desire to help people address financial challenges, it’s a wonderful job opportunity with high-growth potential. Financial representatives come from all backgrounds and exploring this career doesn’t require previous experience. There is a growing need in the industry to have people from diverse groups become financial representatives in order to best represent a diverse group of clientele.

The first step is learning more at https://www.guardianlife.com and then filling out a free application. The Guardian Network can provide the knowledge and support for you to be as successful as you are driven to be.

Is it time you changed your future?

Many people have been reassessing their life path during the pandemic and desire to make a change so they can spend their time doing something they love while making an honest living. If this is something you’ve been thinking about, there’s no better time to consider options and opportunities.