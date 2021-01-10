January 11, 2021 Online Edition

New Years Celebration

January 11, 2021

The Summer of 1969: Mom’s Solace for My Broken Heart

By Richard Mabey Jr.

Our true-life story so far: It is now the middle of July of 1969. I have begun taking swimming lessons at the Paterson YMCA. My swimming instructor, Lisa Ann, is a very pretty girl who had just completed her freshman year at Paterson State College.

NJ Starz: Stephane Wrembel, Maplewood, NJ

Hometown: Maplewood, By Mike Cobb

Stephane Wrembel is widely regarded as a world expert on gypsy jazz guitar and Django Reinhardt. He is perhaps best known for “Bistro Fada,” the theme song from the 2011 Woody Allen Oscar-nominated movie, Midnight In Paris.

Born in Fontainebleau, the home of Impressionism and Django Reinhardt

Morris County Expands No-Cost COVID-19 Testing

Morris County’s Board of County Commissioners today announced that the no-cost, COVID-19 testing station 

I Remember Dad: The Inheritance

I grew up in a hard-working family. My dad was a long-distance truck driver, as was his father and most of his brothers. We were not poor by any means, but the luxury of having birthday parties, anniversary parties and graduation parties in the banquet

SAINT CLARE’S HEALTH ROLLS OUT COVID-19 VACCINATION PROGRAM

Saint Clare’s Health announced that they have vaccinated over 2,000 employees and medical staff with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Denville, and in the Dover locations.

Build Heart-Healthy Behaviors for Preschoolers at Home

A pressing concern like a global pandemic can quickly overshadow other important health challenges facing families. One is the issue of childhood obesity, a problem the slower pace of life brought on by COVID-19 could exacerbate.

Thoughts and Reflections: Remembering Coleman Corners

By Richard Mabey Jr.

From the early Summer of 2018 till the late Summer of 2019, I worked as a Tour Guide for the wonderful historical village of Coleman Corners. Most of the buildings on this historic, two-acre site, go back to the early to middle 1800’s. There is a one-room schoolhouse, and old post office, a

4 Tips for a Productive 2021

This year has taught many workers a thing or two about being productive when offices and homes blend into one.

As the calendar turns to 2021, consider these key products and processes to stay productive next year.

Find a system (and stick to it): Creating an organizing system is an easy way to ensure your at-home workspace is ready for optimal productivity. Designate space to house all your work items – a drawer, cabinet or box – and keep work items organized by type (pens, papers, computer gear, etc.) At the end of each day, transitioning to “offline hours”

How to Welcome a New Puppy to the Family

Get Tested for COPD: Your Lungs Will Thank You

5 Steps Schools Are Taking to Help Feed Children During the Pandemic

William Paterson University Adjunct Professor Named as N.J. Nurses New President

Get Your Home Ready for Work and School this Winter

Filling Family Comfort Foods

Just the thought of comfort foods is often enough to warm the soul, especially as cool winds blow and temperatures drop. When cooler weather calls for hearty meals to give your family a warming boos

Match Your Winter Skin Care Routine with Your Active Lifestyle

OPINION: Kamala’s Unchallenged Life Stories

BY TIM GRAHAM

Kamala Harris is seen by many as an inspirational figure. In the latest People magazine, actress Mayim Bialik confessed that the last time she cried was on election night. “Kamala Harris is such a trailblazer; this election represents so many firsts.”

OPINION:

Will Democrats Ditch a Policy That’s Produced More Equal Incomes?

By Michael Barone

The policies of defeated one-term presidents are not.

Put More You into Your Wedding Day

Add Mushrooms to Your Snacking Menu

Mix up your snacking habits with a more nutritious option to serve ahead of a meal or on its own. These Roasted Portobello Mushrooms with Beets and Goat Cheese are ready in just half an hour with only eight ingredients, allowing you to dish up a flavorful bite without going overboard in the kitchen. Find more recipes at senecafoods.com.

Was Santa Claus invented in Morristown?

