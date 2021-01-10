January 11, 2021 Online Edition

|
|
|
|
|
|
Attention Business Owners reach Over 80,000 Opt In Emails
to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com
Next issue January 25, Deadline Wednesday January 20
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW
To Advertise Call Joe
973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Summer of 1969: Mom’s Solace for My Broken Heart
By Richard Mabey Jr.
|
Our true-life story so far: It is now the middle of July of 1969. I have begun taking swimming lessons at the Paterson YMCA. My swimming instructor, Lisa Ann, is a very pretty girl who had just completed her freshman year at Paterson State College.
|
|
|
|
NJ Starz: Stephane Wrembel, Maplewood, NJ
|
|
|
|
|
Hometown: Maplewood, By Mike Cobb
Stephane Wrembel is widely regarded as a world expert on gypsy jazz guitar and Django Reinhardt. He is perhaps best known for “Bistro Fada,” the theme song from the 2011 Woody Allen Oscar-nominated movie, Midnight In Paris.
Born in Fontainebleau, the home of Impressionism and Django Reinhardt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morris County Expands No-Cost COVID-19 Testing
Morris County’s Board of County Commissioners today announced that the no-cost, COVID-19 testing station
|
|
|
|
I Remember Dad: The Inheritance
|
I grew up in a hard-working family. My dad was a long-distance truck driver, as was his father and most of his brothers. We were not poor by any means, but the luxury of having birthday parties, anniversary parties and graduation parties in the banquet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thoughts and Reflections: Remembering Coleman Corners
By Richard Mabey Jr.
From the early Summer of 2018 till the late Summer of 2019, I worked as a Tour Guide for the wonderful historical village of Coleman Corners. Most of the buildings on this historic, two-acre site, go back to the early to middle 1800’s. There is a one-room schoolhouse, and old post office, a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 Tips for a Productive 2021
This year has taught many workers a thing or two about being productive when offices and homes blend into one.
As the calendar turns to 2021, consider these key products and processes to stay productive next year.
Find a system (and stick to it): Creating an organizing system is an easy way to ensure your at-home workspace is ready for optimal productivity. Designate space to house all your work items – a drawer, cabinet or box – and keep work items organized by type (pens, papers, computer gear, etc.) At the end of each day, transitioning to “offline hours”
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPINION: Kamala’s Unchallenged Life Stories
|
BY TIM GRAHAM
Kamala Harris is seen by many as an inspirational figure. In the latest People magazine, actress Mayim Bialik confessed that the last time she cried was on election night. “Kamala Harris is such a trailblazer; this election represents so many firsts.”
|
|
|
|
|
OPINION:
Will Democrats Ditch a Policy That’s Produced More Equal Incomes?
The policies of defeated one-term presidents are not.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Questions? Contact us today 973-809-4784
joe@mylifepublications.com
|