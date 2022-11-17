Jazz Trio Coming to Wayne Library

On Sunday, December 4, 2022 the Wayne Public Library proudly hosts the Mike Luipersbeck Trio in concert at the library 461 Valley Road, Wayne, NJ starting at 2:00 pm. The group will perform jazz standards and the best of the music from “The Great American Songbook”. This concert is suitable for adults and young adults.

The Mike Luipersbeck All-Star Trio consists of Bob McHugh, piano; Alex Gressel, bass and Mike Luipersbeck, drums and band leader. Bob McHugh has been playing jazz clubs, festivals, halls, private parties, and restaurants in the New York metro area for over fifty years. Be it solo, duo, trio or big band Bob has done it. His styles include, but are not limited to jazz, blues, pop, and fusion. Bob has recorded three albums for Outstanding Records, and has also recorded on Alliance, Perception and Lunge Music. He has been voted favorite artist on SkyJazz.com, Anima Jazz in Italy and has been a guest on Around New York on WNYC, Mozart to Motorhead, Anything Goes with Lise Avery on WFDU, Afternoon Jazz with Dr. Ken Rabac on WUCF, The Modern Jazz Lounge with Warren Knight in England and a showcase artist on allaboutjazz.com and can be heard on internet and PBS stations such as jazz excursion.com, jazz radio.com, Sky FM and Music Choice. His bio is published in Marquis Who’s Who in America, and he has received an ASCAP award every year since 1989. Alex Gressel has had the great fortune to play with world-class, but somewhat obscure musicians including Edison Machado who is the creator of Bossa Nova and Samba Jazz drumming mentor Marilyn Mazur, the Danish multi-talented percussionist, alto sax giant Clarence “C” Sharpe, the genius piano player Mark Thompson, Cecil Coggins, Sadik Hakim, Dennis Charles, Tommy Turrentine, Mozar Terra, Johnny O’Neal, Roni Ben-Hur and many others. Mike Luipersbeck is an accomplished jazz drummer. He studied under drummer jazz greats Richard Friend, Roy Burns and Joe Morello. The Mike Luipersbeck All-Star Trio has performed at numerous venues throughout northern New Jersey for more than 30 years.

This concert is free and open to the public. The Wayne Public Library is a barrier free building. You must come in person to enjoy this concert, it will not on Zoom and it will not be recorded. To come in person, please register on the Wayne Public Library calendar at www.waynepubliclibrary.org by clicking on the date and title of the program.