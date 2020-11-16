Jerry Winick’s Drawing to be Displayed in Obama Presidential Library

By Lindsey Kelleher

A portrait of former president Barack Obama drawn by pencil artist Jerry Winick will be displayed at the Obama Presidential Center Museum on the South Side of Chicago.

In the portrait, Obama has a tear in his eye as he addressed the nation after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.

The image of Obama shedding a tear made me cry, Jerry Winick recalled.

“The drawing is a wonderful addition to the artifact collection as it represents the emotion and challenge our nation faces in addressing gun violence,” said Erin McKeen, Collections Manager and Registrar of the museum.

The Obama Presidential Center Museum will feature artifacts, artwork and hands on displays to teach people about the years the Obamas spent in the White House.

The museum will have a sky room where visitors can get a view of Lake Michigan and downtown Chicago. The garden level will have an exhibit of interactive programs, a souvenir shop, and a cafe.

Jerry and Karen Winick are the owners of Pencilworks Studio on Main Street in Little Falls.

Pencilworks Studio has changed the way it does business since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The studio now offers virtual art classes and is using its studio primarily for its custom framing business.

“The virtual classes are going really well,” said Pencilworks co-owner Karen Winick. “The students are getting comfortable with doing art online.”

Learning to draw through an online class is much different from learning in person.

Although the method has changed, Jerry and Karen still enjoy teaching and seeing the results at the end of each class.