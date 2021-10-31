Jews, Judaism, and the American Musical Theater Presentation

Join Cantor Perry Fine of Temple Beth Shalom in Livingston for a fascinating three-part series exploring the unique relationship between Jews, Judaism, and the development of the Broadway musical. The series, under the auspices of National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), West Morris Section’s Our Jewish World program, will be held via Zoom at 1 p.m. on Thursdays, Nov. 4, 11, and 18.

Our Jewish World is headed by Ilene Dorf Manahan and Melanie Levitan, both of Morristown.

Part I, on Nov. 4, will explore how Jewish identity and ethical values helped to define the emerging Broadway musical.

Part II, on Nov. 11, will examine the unique role of “Fiddler on the Roof” in the “arrival” of Jewish ethnicity and content on Broadway.

Part III, on Nov. 18, will look at the Holocaust through the lens of three iconic musicals of the 1960s—”The Sound of Music,” “Cabaret,” and “The Producers”—and the creative responses associated with each one.

Cantor Fine has been singing Jewish music ever since his days as a boy soprano soloist with Hazzan Hillel Lipsicas’s High Holiday choir in his hometown of Baltimore. His recordings include settings of the Yom Kippur Service for the Milken Archive Series of Jewish Music and music for the Friday Night Live Service.

Preregistration is required for Cantor Fine’s series. To preregister, email iadpr@aol.com.