JODY GREGORY NAMED WINNER IN ALTE ROOFING’S NO ROOF LEFT BEHIND 6th FREE ROOF GIVEAWAY

Jody Gregory has officially been named as the winner of a new roof in Alte Roofing’s No Roof Left Behind program. After a month of voting by the public, Gregory received over one thousand total votes, a little under half of the total votes between four finalists.

In her initial nomination titled “Single Mom- SURVIVOR,” Jody gave a little insight into what her life has been like. She describes it as “ten years of hell.”

Gregory and her family had everything, then suddenly her son passed away. This was followed shortly by a bad divorce, and she had to move herself and two surviving children to a new state. She found herself working 2-3 jobs to make ends meet and re-establish herself; teaching during the day and taking various tutoring jobs that went well into the evenings and weekends. This was especially hard on her children as they were forced to grow up quickly and learn to be independent while their mom worked non-stop to provide for them.

When asked about her experience with the No Roof Left Behind program, Gregory said, “People have been really kind about this.”

“I never even thought that I’d be one of the top people. I submitted my nomination in the middle of the night on a whim,” Gregory said. “I can’t even tell you how grateful I am.”

The public had a month to vote for their favorite finalist in this program, and Gregory used this to her advantage. She’s been a teacher in the same school district for many years, and she reached out to the parents of former students asking for their help in voting. But these aren’t the only people she reached out to; she talked to her doctors, friends, shared on various Facebook pages, and even made sure her kids were sharing her link to vote with their friends and their parents.

“There’s no shame in asking for help! My daughter’s friends would even text me and ask me to send them the link so they could share it too. It was really neat the way people were spreading it.”

Gregory was selected as one of four finalists from about 30 entries in the company’s 6th annual roof giveaway. The other finalists were Beverly Stewart of Phillipsburg in Warren County, Peggy Fleck Armory of Mount Olive in Morris County, and Jane Martz of Long Valley in Morris County.

The roof install is scheduled to be completed by mid September. Alte Roofing is grateful to the others in the community that have partnered with them to make the roof a reality. ABC Supply Co. of Randolph and GAF Materials Corp. headquartered in Parsippany are supplying roofing materials, LMR Disposal will provide a dumpster on site for the old roof materials, Hollie Studios of Hackettstown has donated all the lawn signs, and Mama’s Cafe Baci of Hackettstown is providing a free meal for the winning family.

“We are very pleased with the success that this initiative has brought in bringing so many members of our community together. We are excited to be close to seeing the project completed for our very deserving winner,” said owner, Jeff Alte Jr.