July 5, 2021 Hometown Online

|
|
|
|
|
|
Attention Business Owners reach Over 75,000 Opt In Emails
to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com
Next issue July 12, Deadline Wednesday, July 7
|
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW
To Advertise Call Joe
973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Floating Classroom Offering Summer Learning Cruises
The Lake Hopatcong Foundation (LHF) will be running 90-minute summer cruises on their Floating Classroom, an interactive education center with scientific equipment right on board to facilitate a hands-on learning experience that’s fun for children and adults alike. These informational, ecology-based cruises will depart at 11 am from Hopatcong State Park every Monday from July 12 through August 30.
|
|
|
|
Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center Announces 2021 Scholarship Awards
The Women’s Association for Morristown Medical Center (WAMMC) is pleased to announce its 2021 Scholarship Awards. WAMMC Scholarships are awarded each year to outstanding Morristown Medical Center employees to help further their continuing education, development and leadership skills in the hospital and healthcare field.WAMMC’s Scholarship Program dates back to 1957 and supports the staff at Morristown Medical Center by granting scholarships to hospital employees pursuing careers in the healthcare field. WAMMC Scholarship recipients are chosen based on applicants demonstrating extraordinary care and service to patients, their peers, colleagues and the community.
|
|
|
|
William Paterson University’s College of Education Maintains Prestigious CAEP Accreditation for Promoting Excellence in Educator Preparation
William Paterson University’s College of Education has received a stellar reaccreditation evaluation from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) for the College’s bachelor’s and master’s programs leading to teacher and leader certification. The reaccreditation is effective seven years, from spring 2021 through spring 2028.
CAEP is a nationally recognized accrediting body for advancing educator preparation through evidence-based accreditation that assures quality and supports continuous improvement to strengthen P-12 student learning.
|
New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners Announces the 2021-2022 Board of Trustees
The New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners (NJAWBO) announces its 2021–2022 Board of Trustees. The board members were installed at the NJAWBO board meeting on June 21 and begin their term in July.
Leading the new board as state president is Bertha Robinson, owner of Star One Professional Services of Somerset. “I have served actively on the NJAWBO board for several years and am grateful and honored to be elected president of such a wonderful statewide organization of women business owners,” notes Robinson.
|
|
|
|
Friends of the Pequannock Township Library Hosting Basket Raffle
The Friends of the Pequannock Township Library is hosting a “Sizzling Summer Basket Raffle Fundraiser”
477 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444Sizzling Summer Basket Raffle Fundraiser
Saturday, July 10, 2021
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Hosted by The Friends of the Pequannock Library
|
|
|
|
The Perfect Summertime Pie
(Culinary.net) Summer is the time to relax, refresh and indulge in sweet and heavenly treats. While you’re lounging poolside and watching the kids play, enjoy a cool, creamy and absolutely divine dessert that’s perfect on a hot day.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMS Student Honored with Morris County’s Middle School Leadership Award
Roxbury Township Public Schools is proud to announce that one of its students, Kate McDougal, an eighth-grader at Eisenhower Middle School (EMS), received the Morris County Superintendent’s Middle School Leadership Award (MSLA) by the Morris County Association of School Administrators (MCASA) this spring.
This award is for graduating middle school students whose actions and deeds “represent a model of citizenship and leadership in their respective school community”.
|
|
|
|
I Remember Dad: The Blessing of Sunday
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Author’s Note: Truth often comes in the simplest moments of life. It is not always necessary to climb the high mountain, to meet the spiritual guru.
As long as I can remember, from those early grades at Chapel Hill School, Sundays were pretty much always the same. It was Sunday School at 9:30, followed by church at 11:00. Then after church, Dad, my sister and I would go into Moe’s Sweet Shop. Mom would wait in the car. Dad would buy about three or four of the big Sunday newspapers, complete with color comics.
|
|
|
|
West Orange Educators to Teach at The American School of Las Palmas in Canary Islands
West Orange teachers Jennifer and Erik Studnicky are embarking on the dream of a lifetime as they depart in July for a one-year teaching opportunity at the American School of Las Palmas in Gran Canaria (Canary Islands) for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
|
US Census Honors Morris County Top Response Rate in New Jersey
Morris County’s Complete Count Committee, headed by the county’s Office of Planning and Preservation, was honored with a plaque by the U.S. Census Bureau for receiving the highest return rate in New Jersey while trying to obtain a complete and accurate count of Morris County’s population during the 2020 Census.
Morris County hit a 78.5 percent count rate, and the award was noted by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, as they praised the work of County Planning Board Vice Chair Isobel Olcott and Joseph Barilla, Director of the county Office of Planning and Preservation.
|
|
|
|
OPINION: Infrastructure Insanity
BY VERONIQUE DE RUGY
Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Veronique de Rugy.
In the event that a group of U.S. senators cannot agree on committing enough money to a bipartisan infrastructure plan, Democrats are reportedly considering a $6 trillion plan of their own. It would probably be best described as a package full of progressive items wrapped in magical thinking paper.
|
“Railroaders” Honored in Morris County On-Line Collection
“Railroaders” were once revered in New Jersey and around the nation – the workers whose jobs ranged from conductors to ticket agents and, of course, the engineers, who were written about in heroic terms in newspapers of the early 19th Century.
|
|
|
|
2021 Morris County Psychological Association Announces Award Winners
The Morris County Psychological Association offers an annual Psychology Award open to all high school students in Morris County who are taking classes related to the behavioral sciences. Classes include psychology, human and/or animal behavior, child development, and sociology. The purpose of the award is to stimulate and encourage the study of the behavioral sciences among high school students.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Keep the Fun Afloat: 5 Tips to Make Watersport Adventures Safe this Summer
(Family Features) For those who enjoy outdoor and active summer lifestyles, water entertainment may be the way to go. Racing the waves with the wind flowing through your hair can be a fun and exhilarating way to enjoy fresh air; a dip in a cool lake can also help keep the heat at bay on hot summer days.
Despite world events over the past year, the watersports lifestyle is thriving – potentially due to the nature of personal watercraft riding and ability to practice social distancing. In fact, powerboat sales reached record highs, and while that momentum has slowed some in 2021, personal watercraft sales are still surging – up 77% over 2020, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.
|
|
|
|
Roxbury’s Alves Named NJSIAA Scholar-Athlete
|
|
|
|
Morris Educational Foundation Presents 29 Scholarships to Morristown High School Students Totaling Over $376K
Celebrations are in order as the Morris Educational Foundation (MEF) is proud to announce it has awarded over $376,000 in scholarships and awards to 28 hardworking Morristown High School seniors to support their academic pursuits. The MEF, a non-profit organization enhancing excellence in education in the Morris School District, honored the deserving students and its generous donors during a virtual scholarship celebration on June 21.
|
|
|
|
OPINION: Ban Jeff Bezos From Earth?
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
One of the most curious things about America is how many of our most celebrated billionaires sound like socialists. Bill Gates and Warren Buffett love talking about how more and more of their wealth should be taxed. Jeff Bezos bought The Washington Post, enabling it to wage relentless war on the Republicans.
|
Seventeen Chatham High School juniors received CHS Junior Book Awards last week. The recipients are: Stephen Andrews, Brooke Chasalow, Stephanie Chen, Tyler Cooper, John Crowley, Meryn Dziemian, John Foley, Carly Frohnapfel, Eloise Hilgendorff, Luke Lagunowich, Mihir Rao, Meghan Sabin, Charlotte Siow, Kaye Stevenson, Risha Surana, Jack Tapper, and Marianna Zingone.
Each year, CHS honors a select group of students with college “Book Awards.” College book awards are sponsored by select colleges for participating high schools and recognize juniors that have demonstrated some combination of academic achievement, leadership, service, and character. Students are nominated, and a faculty committee determines the recipients.
CHS Principal Darren Groh said, “Our junior recipients should feel proud to be selected as Book Award winners. This is a clear indication that they have made a positive impression in a short time at CHS, and others have recognized them for their character and contributions to their classmates and to our school.
|
|
|
|
Pave Your Legacy Campaign Kicks Off in Roxbury
Become part of Roxbury’s history and pave the way for future students with the kick-off of the Pave Your Legacy paver campaign with the Roxbury Schools.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Questions? Contact us today 973-809-4784
joe@mylifepublications.com
|