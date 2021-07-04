July 5, 2021 Hometown Online

William Paterson University’s College of Education Maintains Prestigious CAEP Accreditation for Promoting Excellence in Educator Preparation

William Paterson University’s College of Education has received a stellar reaccreditation evaluation from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) for the College’s bachelor’s and master’s programs leading to teacher and leader certification. The reaccreditation is effective seven years, from spring 2021 through spring 2028.

CAEP is a nationally recognized accrediting body for advancing educator preparation through evidence-based accreditation that assures quality and supports continuous improvement to strengthen P-12 student learning.