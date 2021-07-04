July 5, 2021 My Life Online

Musconetcong Lodge

#42 F & AM

Sunday July 18th

20 Old Budd lake Rd, Budd Lake. Come join us for our monthly All you can eat breakfast fund raiser (Proceeds to help defray the Lodge building over head) 8am to 1130am

Menu- scrambled eggs, pancakes, Texas french toast, home fries, Belgian waffles with our famous HOMEMADE strawberry sauce, whipped cream, bacon, sausage patties, Taylor ham pork roll (whatever you call it is just DELICIOUS) orange and apple juice, chocolate milk, coffee, tea $8 per person $7 for seniors (& 62) $4 children