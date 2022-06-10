June 13, 2022 My Life online issue

|
June 13, 2022
CCM Longo Planetarium Reopens
After being closed for more than two years due to renovations and the pandemic, the Madeline D. and Joseph J. Longo Planetarium at County College of Morris (CCM) is reopening to thrill audiences with the wonders of outer space.
Heath Village Gardeners Host Free Community Garden Tour
Heath Village Resident Gardeners will be hosting a free walking tour of its Community Garden and an overview of its 100+ acre campus on Tuesday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m. (Rain Date Thursday, July 21). A light lunch will be served.
Morris Museum’s Lot of Springs Music Festival and Jazz at the Back Deck Returns for a Third Season of Great Artists and Beautiful Sunsets
In its third year, Jazz on the Back Deck and Lot of Strings Music Festival return to the Morris Museum’s Back Deck beginning on June 11 with a debut Back Deck performance by The Argus Quartet. With concerts in jazz and chamber music, the line-up includes Dan Levinson, Martin Pizzarelli, Tesla Quartet, Telegraph Quartet, and more.
Bedminister resident Dolores Noboa named MPAC’s Volunteer of the Month of June
Bedminster resident Dolores Noboa has been named MPAC’s Volunteer of the Month of June.
This recognition program is designed to shine a light on the many individuals who contribute their time and energy toward making MPAC and the MPAC customer experience a success.
New Postmaster Takes the Oath of Office in Newark
Silvia Glover has been officially sworn-in to the highest-level Postmaster position in the state of New Jersey, with retail and delivery oversight of the city of Newark.
At a June 2 ceremony at 2 Federal Square, Postmaster Glover became responsible for overseeing more than 500 postal employees working at 12 stations and branches serving an estimated population just under 300,000 people. The Newark Post Office provides delivery service to more than 158,000 locations through 223 city and rural delivery routes.
High School Equivalency Training Program for Teens and Young Adults
Enrollment for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency is underway. The sixteen-week program launches in July and gives those who have not completed high school the opportunity to boost their literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, obtain on-the-job work experience, and transition into a career, college or the military.
Free Office Skills Training Program for Women Starts in July
Project Self-Sufficiency will offer a free, 8-week training program for women, including lessons in computer skills, job search methods, and interview techniques, along with on-the-job training at a community work site on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., from July 12th – September 1st. All classes will take place at the agency’s campus which is located at 127 Mill Street in Newton.
|
I Remember Mom: Hold Dear To Heart, Thy Childlike Joy
By Richard Mabey Jr.
I think that my mom, Janet Kemmerer Mabey, helped my dad tremendously to find the joy and splendor of life. My father was a very serious, hard-working man. He was very earnest in all he did. Not that Dad was stern, but he was for the most part, very serious minded.
When my father came home from World War II, he worked three jobs. Dad worked full time as a long-distance truck driver.
(Family Features) A bright, sunny day offers opportunities for warm-weather fun. To make the most of your summer, you’ll need to take a few steps to enhance the experience and ensure you’re ready for whatever the day may bring.
When it’s time to head outside, consider these tips from the experts at CURAD(r) to protect your body (and skin) from the elements this summer:
Mediterranean-Inspired Dinner Parties Made Easy
(Family Features) Over the past two years, home chefs have had time to explore new recipes, ingredients and cooking techniques, which is why it is no surprise dinner parties are, at long last, a way to celebrate together in 2022. Now is the perfect time to share your newfound skills with family and friends.
3 Fun, Easy Ways to Keep Kids Learning During Summer
(Family Features) With school out, summertime brings long, carefree days of play and fun. It can be easy to forget how much children learn through play, but they have a natural sense of curiosity. With a little thought and a few supplies, summer is a perfect opportunity to revitalize their innate love of learning that may be a bit squashed after a year of academic pressures, tests and schedules.
Using Your Mouth as an Indicator of Whole-Body Health
(Family Features) Poor oral health is common among American adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 65 million Americans have periodontitis, the most advanced form of periodontal disease. According to Harvard Medical School, people with periodontal disease have been found to be at higher risk for cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease and dementia.
Keep Pets Safe All Summer Long
(Family Features) Summer means extra time outdoors. Sunny months provide a perfect opportunity for bonding with pets, but higher temperatures, seasonal plants and pests and additional travel can pose higher risks for complications.
To help keep dogs, cats and other pets safe during summer adventures, consider these tips from the experts at VCA Animal Hospitals, which has more than 1,000 locations across North America that cared for more than 4.5 million pets last year.
Culinary.net) It’s time to kick off summer with a bang. With exciting summer events like baseball, sunbathing and barbecues filling social calendars, comes a whole new array of fresh, sunny day snacks just waiting to be devoured.
If you’re in the mood for something sweet with a hint of spice, try this Citrus, Mango and Pineapple Salsa. It features fresh, fruity flavors from the pineapple, mango, lemon and lime plus a surprising bite of jalapeno. It’s the perfect balance of sweet and zesty.
