June 27, 2022 My Life Online Edition

June 27, 2022
Expert Advice for Families Exploring Plant-Based Options
(Family Features) A growing number of families are interested in plant-based choices for themselves and their children. For parents, that means introducing foods thoughtfully to ensure kids are getting maximum nutrition, including plant-based protein.
Today’s plant-based eaters span a wide spectrum, from flexitarians, who only occasionally eat meat or fish, to vegans, who avoid consuming animal-based products at all.
Rethink Your Lawn: Use clover for a lush, green, eco-friendly, enviable yard
(Family Features) Who has time to continuously care for that carpet-like, green grass almost everyone longs for? Nearly no one. Cultivating a lush, green lawn takes time, can be expensive and is a mainstay on weekend to-do lists spring through fall. Now that’s a serious commitment.
5 Road Ready Tips to Ride Motorcycles Safely and Comfortably
(Family Features) A warm day on the open road is a dream opportunity for riders, whether it’s a longer trip or a quick jaunt through town. Regardless of the adventure, and no matter what you ride, a thrilling ride is a safe ride.
Whether you’re new to the open road or a seasoned veteran, remember to follow best practices for safe riding like those outlined in the Responsible Rider program from BRP, makers of Can-Am 3-wheel vehicles.
Protecting Children in a Digital Age
(Family Features) Keeping a watchful eye on your kids requires an increasing level of tech savvy many parents find intimidating. Not only are your kids vulnerable to bad actors online, but your family’s personal information could be at risk, as well.
Learn how to protect your children and family in this digital age with these tips:
Elementary-Age Children
* Encourage open communication. Have conversations about what your kids see and do online and talk with them about potential dangers. Avoid lecturing in favor of an open exchange of information.
Grocery Store Savings Hacks
(Family Features) As people continue to eat more meals at home, shoppers everywhere are feeling the pinch of increasing prices on nearly every item at the grocery store. With almost one-third of Americans spending at least $100 per week on groceries, many are now looking for ways to cut costs without sacrificing quality.
In fact, 7 in 10 people (71%) are more likely to shop on a budget now than prior to the pandemic, according to a survey released by Malt-O-Meal, with parents being 21% more likely than non-parents.
As you look for ways to save at the grocery store, consider these tactics:
Support Mental Health in Rural America: The value of sharing lived experiences
(Family Features) Throughout many parts of the country, an increased understanding of mental health has led to enhanced awareness of its importance. A catch-all description of emotional, psychological and social well-being, mental health affects how people think, feel and act, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In fact, mental health is an important component of overall health. However, in some instances, there remains a gap between understanding mental health and embracing solutions, particularly in rural areas.
Free Hanoinvd Symphony Concerts, ‘Summer Winds!…And Percussion, ‘ 6/29 & 7/5
Keeping up with the great American tradition of the summer band concert, the renowned Hanover Wind Symphony (HWS) will present “Summer Winds! . . . and Percussion” twice in the coming weeks.
Both concerts are free of charge.
The first concert will be held at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 29, at Memorial Junior School, 61 Highland Ave., in Whippany. The second concert, in the open air, will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, at Ginty Field, 50 Woodland Ave., in Morris Township.
I Remember Mom: Blessed Be Thy Determined Spirit
By Richard Mabey Jr.
In September of 1973, at the age of 40, my mom, Janet Kemmerer Mabey, began taking courses at County College of Morris. It was such a landmark moment in time. I had just recently graduated from CCM and had left home to attend Sherman College of Chiropractic. My sister had just graduated from Chapel Hill School and began her freshman year at Boonton High School. And, my dad had just gotten a promotion at work, which involved setting up long distance trucking routes for oversized, flat-bed 18-wheelers.
Cruise and learn on Lake Hopatcong’s Floating Classroom
The Lake Hopatcong Foundation will be running 90-minute summer cruises on their Floating Classroom, an interactive education center with scientific equipment right on board to facilitate a hands-on learning experience that’s fun for children and adults alike. These informational, ecology-based cruises will depart at 11 am from Hopatcong State Park every Monday from July 11 through August 29.
(Family Features) Healthy eating doesn’t have to be difficult or require you to take favorite meals off your family’s menu. In fact, making smart choices when cooking at home can give you more control over the types of tasty, heart-healthy dishes you put on the table.
Get Growing with an Urban Garden
(Family Features) Urban living and lush gardens aren’t as mutually exclusive as one might assume. In fact, it’s possible to cultivate thriving gardens in even the smallest spaces.
The first step toward creating a successful small garden space is planning. Sketching out your garden area with a clear understanding of the actual dimensions is important. This allows you to allocate adequate growing space for the vegetation you choose and prevent overcrowding.
Savor the Flavors of Summer
(Family Features) Bringing your family together for a meal that tastes like summer is what the season is all about. If youíre spending an evening firing up the grill, flipping on the oven, forming a homemade salad or anything in-between, the time spent together enjoying warm weather flavors is what everyone truly craves.
Your next backyard meal can start with a flavor infusion from Newmanís Own Garlic Vinaigrette & Marinade, a versatile option that can be tossed with salads or added to proteins before cooking. Made with premium ingredients and a special blend of herbs and spices, it sets itself apart by mixing garlic into the dressing in four different forms ñ minced, powder, granulated and chopped ñ to deliver a delightfully bold and zesty flavor with every bite.
Local Creatives, “Songwriter Christopher Scott Welsh & Friends.” Release Positive Pop Paean – The Lights- for Fourth of July Fetes
“Songwriter Christopher Scott Welch & Friends” will share their original song, “The Lights”, to uplift revelers throughout Randolph Township and elsewhere this coming Fourth of July weekend.
The song was created and co-written by current Randolph resident, Songwriter Christopher Scott Welch (ASCAP), who is also a producer, a singer, and a former Grammy voter. Welch co-wrote the song with songwriter, singer, pianist, and arranger Dan Thompson (ASCAP).
6 Tips to Mitigate Mental Health Risks for Youth
(Family Features) Today’s kids are experiencing unprecedented levels of stress and anxiety at home, school and in their communities. The COVID-19 pandemic, which affected kids in all those places, only exacerbated the problem.
The surgeon general issued an Advisory on Youth Mental Health Crisis to highlight the urgent need to address the growing concern.
Family Features) Longer days and lighter schedules make summer perfect for relaxing, having fun outdoors and spending time with loved ones. However, more physical activity and time spent in the sun can also translate to increased health and safety risks.
As you and your family enjoy the warmth and sunshine while swimming, biking, grilling, playing on the playground and more this summer, remember these precautions from the experts at the American Heart Association.
