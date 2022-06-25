June 27, 2022 My Life Online Edition

(Family Features) As people continue to eat more meals at home, shoppers everywhere are feeling the pinch of increasing prices on nearly every item at the grocery store. With almost one-third of Americans spending at least $100 per week on groceries, many are now looking for ways to cut costs without sacrificing quality.

In fact, 7 in 10 people (71%) are more likely to shop on a budget now than prior to the pandemic, according to a survey released by Malt-O-Meal, with parents being 21% more likely than non-parents.

As you look for ways to save at the grocery store, consider these tactics: