June 6, 2022 My Life Online Issue

June 6, 2022
Summer Programs at The Center for Contemporary Art in Bedminster
Registration is underway for in-person Summer Art Camps offered by The Center for Contemporary Art (“The Center”). Ten weekly Summer Art Camps, from June 20 – August 26, are offered for children ages 5-15 in half-day sessions. Art Camps take place in person with select camps being offered in a hybrid format.
CCM Students Gain 5th Place in the U.S. and 1st in the Mid-Atlantic in Math Competition
As they started to finish up the Spring Semester, a group of 38 math students, led by Dr. Chung Wong, professor of Mathematics, took part in the national Student Mathematics League spring competition. With the help of Mathematics Professor Heather Wolfgang, the competition went smoothly and CCM placed first in the Mid-Atlantic region and fifth in the nation.
1,000 volunteers pick up nearly 11 tons of trash at nonprofit RHA’s annual Stream Cleanup event
The old saying that “many hands make light work” was proven yet again at Raritan Headwaters Association’s annual Stream Cleanup on April 23, as 1,000 volunteers removed nearly 11 tons of trash and recyclables from dozens of sites in Hunterdon, Somerset, and Morris counties.
CCM Admissions Office Information Sessions and Campus Tours
Interested in learning how you can pursue a rewarding career by obtaining a nationally ranked, yet affordable, higher education? The Admissions office at County College of Morris (CCM) has scheduled a full slate of information sessions, both in-person and virtually, to provide students, their families and adult learners with the opportunity to explore the expansive offerings CCM provides to meet individual goals.
CHS Senior Wins P.E.O. STAR Scholarship
Chatham High School senior Eloise Hilgendorff won the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to a student who exhibits excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, and community service and exhibits potential for future success. The scholarship is in the amount of $2,500.
CCM Offers Opportunity to Pursue Drone Pilot Careers
County College of Morris (CCM) is offering an opportunity to take advantage of in-demand emerging careers with a new course to prepare students to become certified drone pilots. The course, which runs June 7 – September 17, teaches students what they need to know to work as commercial drone pilots. The course offers drone-flight lessons, drone-pilot readiness training and in-class preparation for the certification exam administered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Summer Concert Series at Laurelwood Arboretum
A Sculpture Trail at Laurelwood Arboretum, in partnership with the Wayne Public Library and the Broadfoot & Broadfoot – A Collection of Fine Art, will present a series of three, FREE, outdoor summer concerts at Laurelwood Arboretum, 725 Pines Lake Drive in Wayne.
I Remember Mom: The Blessed Accomplishment
By Richard Mabey Jr.
In early September of 1972, I began my second year at County College of Morris. It was a time of new horizons and challenges. I had just turned 19, and I had just begun to see the incredible role that my mom, Janet Kemmerer Mabey, played in encouraging all of us to find the dormant greatness that swirled within our hearts and minds.
Morris Educational Foundation Hires New Executive Director
The Morris Educational Foundation (MEF), a non-profit organization enhancing excellence in education in the Morris School District, announces the appointment of Joelle Servais as the MEF’s first full-time Executive Director.
New Jersey Department of Health Recognizes Centenary University for Top Rates in Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination
Centenary University has been recognized by the New Jersey Department of Health as the top small college for flu and COVID-19 vaccination in the New Jersey College & University Flu Challenge. The fifth annual competition, which covered the 2021-2022 flu season, encouraged friendly competition between the state’s institutions of higher learning to determine which campus could achieve the highest flu and COVID-19 vaccination percentages
One Big Day, Two Spectacular Events, Norwescap Does Double Duty
Norwescap’s Second Annual NorwesFest on Saturday, June 25 will be a double duty event!
The day-long NorwesFest is actually two events in one – the daytime Family Fun Day offers excitement for kids of all ages with plenty of farm/outdoor activities, while the evening Sunset Soirée evokes an opulent garden party for adults, complete with a farm-fresh gourmet dinner, local adult beverages, and live music by the SummerSwing Orchestra.
Public Invited to Community Health Fair hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency
A free Community Health Fair will be hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Thursday, June 16th, at 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. Representatives from local health organizations will offer current resources for the health and well-being of children and families, including information about adverse childhood experiences, dental, maternal and breast health, nutrition, domestic violence, special education services, and other topics. Free blood pressure screenings and covid vaccines will be offered by the Sussex County Division of Health Public Health Nursing.
