Jurors Announced for the 7th Highlands Juried Art Exhibit; Deadline Extended

The New Jersey Highlands Coalition is honored to introduce the jurors for the 7th Annual Highlands Juried Art Exhibit featuring the landscapes, flora, fauna, natural, cultural and historic resources of the Highlands of NY, NJ, PA and CT. The deadline for artists to submit has been extended to Monday, July 13th.

The Highlands Art Exhibit is pleased to welcome its newest juror, Hal Bromm, New York City gallery owner who opened Tribeca’s first art gallery in 1975, and hosted Keith Haring’s first major solo exhibition (www.halbromm.com). Gallery owner and photographer Donna Compton, owner of Neo Art gallery in Boonton ( www.neoart,gallery ) joins the panel again this year, and has generously offered to exhibit a selection of works from the Highlands Exhibit. Nancy Ori, award-winning photographer, director of the New Jersey Photography Forum and New Jersey Media Center LLC, and a protege of Ansel Adams will again take part in the jurying process ( www.nancyorifineart.com ). Kathleen Palmer will also be joining the panel once again. A long-time friend of the New Jersey Highlands Coalition and director/owner of Studio 7 Fine Art Gallery of Bernardsville, Kathleen’s gallery will eventually host several prize-winning artists from the Highlands Exhibit ( www.studio7fineartgallery.com ). Award-winning abstract artist Mitchell Rosenzweig ( www.mitchellrosenzweig.com ), and Elliott Ruga, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, photographer and Policy Director for the New Jersey Highlands Coalition will also take part in the jurying process, was will New Jersey photographer, Highlands Coalition trustee, and Highlands Exhibit organizer Dwight Hiscano (www.dwighthiscano.com).

The Annual Highlands Juried Art Exhibit offers artists an opportunity to have their work featured online, exhibited in two galleries, and published in a popular New Jersey tourism magazine. Due to current events, artists are invited to submit work for an online exhibit to be hosted by the Highlands Coalition this Fall on a dedicated website and amplified across social media channels, with a selection of winning images to be published in Skylands Visitor, a popular magazine with a combined online viewership and print circulation of 50,000, promoting outdoor recreation and tourism in the Highlands region and beyond in northern New Jersey. A Grand Prize of $500.00 will be awarded in addition to other cash prizes and gift certificates. Like last year, there will be also a Sculpture Category and a Youth Category for artists under the age of 18. Selected entries will be featured in Skylands Visitor later this year and a selection of finalists will be featured in an exhibit at Neo Art Gallery in Boonton. The three top prize winners also will be shown at Studio 7 Fine Art Gallery in Bernardsville.

The Highlands Coalition will be hosting a reception later this year where prizes will be awarded. Thanks to generous donors, there will be a Grand Prize of $500, in addition to Second Place and Third Place awards of $300 and $200 respectively. Other prizes will include gift certificates for framing, printing and local events. Selections from the exhibit will be featured on the new “Highlands Artists” Facebook page and on a dedicated website hosted by the New Jersey Highlands Coalition. Prize-winning images will accompany press releases to be sent to prominent NJ publications.

Painting, drawing, pastel, mixed-media, sculpture, and photography featuring the landscapes, flora, fauna, natural, cultural, or historic resources of the Highlands of NY, NJ, PA and CT will be accepted for jurying. Abstract images are also accepted and encouraged as long as they are inspired by the Highlands.

For more information, please visit http://njhighlandscoalition.org/6th-annual-highlands-juried-art-exhibit/ . Initial digital entries must be received by July 13, 2020.

Image Credit: Miroslav Vrzala, Walking With Monet, Photograph (2020 Highlands Exhibit Jurors’ Award)