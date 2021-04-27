Just in Time for Earth Day 2021, Council President Joe Nicastro Announces the TREX PLASTIC FILM CHALLENGE

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure! That’s the mindset TREX Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, strives to cultivate today through its TREX Plastic Film Recycling Challenge. Set to kick off this month, Council President Joe Nicastro wants to educate students as well as the public that plastic waste can find a second life in the form of high-performance. Between Earth Day (April 22) America Recycles Day (Nov. 15), Nicastro is asking all residents to collect the most polyethylene plastic film for the chance for the township to win a TREX bench that we can use in one of our parks.

“I have never liked the use of plastic but understand the convenience of using them,” Nicastro stated. “Just like glass, it took some time for people to realize recycling was better for the environment than throwing in our dumps.” The same is true with plastics. More and more, we have items we purchase and use that we throw into the garbage.

“I heard about a program offered from TREX and contacted them to get Mount Olive to participate and help our environment.” You can recycle everything from the usual grocery bag, produce bags, bags that are shipped to your home from online orders and tons more that you would never have thought of. Watch the video to learn about what plastic products can be recycled. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDNFXtMu6M0

There are three (3) recycling points to drop off your plastic. You can visit Town Hall inside the foyer, the recycling center and Weis Supermarkets inside the exit foyer.

I am asking all residents and organizations to participate in this challenge in helping Mount Olive and our environment by bringing as much plastic as you can to these locations. If you have any questions, please contact me at 973-809-4784 or jnicastro@mtolivetwp.org

Join me on Thursday May 20th at 7pm where I will be hosting a public discussion on “Everything you need to know about recycling in Mount Olive” where DPW Director Tim Quinn will be the speaker.

Not sure what to do with batteries, paint, electronics or even old pesticides? DPW director Tim Quinn will explain all you need to know about recycling with an informative discussion on all the items you have questions on with regards to how to dispose of them. To register go to https://www.mountolivetwpnj.org/home/events/48131

Built on green values, TREX produces eco-friendly decking and outdoor living products that last – without leaving a lasting impact on the environment. The entire TREX decking portfolio is manufactured from 95% recycled materials, including a combination of reclaimed wood scrap and polyethylene plastic film. In fact, TREX is one of the largest recyclers of plastic film in North America, repurposing more than 1.5 billion plastic bags each year in the making of its high-performance, low-maintenance products.