Kid of the Year nominee

PHOTOS COURTESY OF ANA ROSADO

Memorial Middle School seventh grader Jayden Perez was selected as one of the top 20 candidates – out of 5,000 nominees – for the Nickelodeon & Time Kid of the Year. He was the only nominee from New Jersey. Jayden is the founder of From The Bottom of My Heart, a non-profit 501(c) organization whose mission is to provide toys, clothes, food, and necessities to children, families, front-line workers, and pets around the world affected by hurricane, pandemic, or living in shelters. Jayden and the other nominees were featured on the recent Kid of the Year special on Nickelodeon.