Learn about the Prevention of Child Sexual Assault at Free Online Workshop

Teens and adults are invited to learn about the prevention of child sexual assault at free online training sessions offered on the third Tuesday of each month; the next session will be held August 17th, 3:00 p.m. The workshop is offered via Zoom by the Enough Abuse Campaign, a cooperative effort of Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey, Project Self-Sufficiency and the Sussex Warren Partnership to Prevent Child Sexual Abuse. The community-wide education initiative aims to mobilize adults and communities to prevent child sexual assault by increasing awareness of safe practices for potential victims. Educators are particularly interested in training middle and high school youth, their parents, teachers, administrators, coaches, and other youth-serving professionals on how to recognize and prevent child sexual abuse. Participation is free and open to anyone interested in stemming the tide of child sexual assault; call Project Self-Sufficiency, 973-940-3500, for log-in details.