Let’s Talk Health:  The Key Factors for a Successful Detox Program

By Dr. Sarabjit Singh, Corporate Medical Director of Psychiatric Services and Programs at Saint Clare’s Behavioral Health

“It is your fault…why don’t you just stop using….” Sadly, this is heard by many community members who are struggling with substance use issues.

For over a decade now, we have been amidst a pandemic of opiate use, and it is continuing to grow. Unfortunately, many teens and adults in our community struggle with issues related to alcohol and other substances, such as Benzodiazepines as well. We recognize that substance use disorders are illnesses akin to any other medical issue and do not suggest a sign of moral weakness. Further, many are unable to recover and maintain a period of sobriety despite their best efforts. The illness affects not only the individual but their loved ones as well, as they try to grapple with how to access treatment.

The first step towards recovery is for patients to seek the proper detoxification process. Most importantly, choosing a high-quality program is key to long-term success. Saint Clare’s Health has served the community for many decades and is proud to offer the largest behavioral health program in northern New Jersey, including an array of in-patient and out-patient services.

The Alcohol and Chemical Dependency Unit (ACDU), which is an inpatient detoxification unit located in Boonton, New Jersey, offers medical detoxification services to individuals addicted to Opioids, Alcohol and Benzodiazepines in a very compassionate and caring environment. All patients are treated with the respect they deserve with individualized treatment plans.

Patients will have a multidisciplinary team of experts working collaboratively to assure that patients detox safely and experience long-term sobriety. Staffed with a psychiatry team, medical doctors, licensed substance abuse counselors and highly experienced nursing staff, the unit exemplifies a multidisciplinary intervention for all the patients. What stands out is the availability of all doctors, including medical doctors as we recognize that active medical management is often needed with careful monitoring patients undergoing withdrawal.

Perhaps, one of the most significant hurdles to seeking services is navigating the complex healthcare system, which often leads to angst and frustration. To help ease the process, Saint Clare’s offers a “Walk-In Program.” As the name suggests, the program does not require any appointment on weekdays. (Appointments are needed on weekends). People seeking treatment can walk-in and within minutes will be assessed. This enables a convenient, discreet, and comfortable access to treatment. Within minutes, the patient can get onto the detoxification unit!

Treatment consists of, but is not limited to, a medical detox with medications individualized the need of the patient, regular treatment team meetings, 12-Step program. WRAP: Wellness, Recovery and Action plan, Group Therapy and free of charge HIV and Hepatitis C testing. In addition, laundry facilities, cable TV and phone services are available to all patients.

Finally, upon successful completion of detoxification services, appropriate referrals are made for continued care with staff assisting in linkage of services and co-ordination of care.

Saint Clare’s Behavioral Health accepts, in addition to most commercial insurance, Medicaid and Medicare. A Morris County grant is also available for uninsured Morris County residents. Charity care is available for screening for those uninsured in other counties.

We are humbled by the compliments we receive, and they make us more committed to do it right for our patients!

Patient Testimonials

“Great staff (they) make you feel comfortable” January 2022

“I can’t think of a better caring environment” May 2022

“Every employee was so kind, compassionate & caring” October 2022

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact us. We are here to help.

Call us ANYTIME. 973-316-1846 (Detox Walk-In Department) or 973-316-1889 (Alcohol and Chemical Dependency Detoxification unit). Visit saintclares.com/detox.