Let’s Talk Men’s Health with Saint Clare’s: Men and Their Sexual Health

When it comes to men’s health issues, erectile dysfunction is one of the medical concerns that is the most uncomfortable for male patients coping with an issue that affects their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. However, through a combination of multiple treatment methods, advanced medical technology, and a local, community-based approach to patient care, St. Clare’s Health is leading the way towards removing any anxiety stemming from the common problem of erectile dysfunction. Instead, they are replacing discomfort with heightened hopes for healing and positive patient outcomes.



According to Dr. Lawrence Friedman, Chief of Urology at Saint. Clare’s Health, erectile dysfunction all comes down to blood flow. As males age, the elasticity of their blood vessels lessen. Plaque also builds up in blood vessels over time, further hindering blood flow. Downward fluctuations of the critical male hormone of testosterone also can lead to difficulties in achieving and maintaining erections. Any neurological injury or illness affecting the brain or the spine – such as strokes, brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, or spine surgery – can also block the natural synaptic flow that helps stimulate erections. Chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension, are also risk factors that can aggravate problems with getting an erection.



The most commonly known oral agents, or pills, to treat erectile dysfunction started with Viagra, followed over time by the introduction of Levitra, Cialis, Stendra, and Staxyn. Yet, Dr. Friedman noted that approximately 15% of patients do not respond to pills.



Dr. Friedman optimistically looked to the future of the different options for erectile dysfunction treatment, and how St. Clare’s Health cannot just participate in the discussion of the treatment of erectile dysfunction, but instead lead the way towards the best possible outcomes for patients now and in the future.



“The future of therapy for erectile dysfunction is trying to focus more on the long-term correction of the problem, which is typically blood flow,” Friedman said. “The current oral agents that we have out there – such as Viagra and Cialis – improve blood flow for a four-to-six hour period of time, but then someone has to take a pill every time they want to be sexually active, and therefore have to worry about the timing of when they take the pill and subsequent spontaneity.



“So the newer modalities that are becoming available are meant for the long-term correction of blood flow. If we can fix the underlying problem, you won’t need to take a pill every time,” Friedman continued. “Shock-wave therapy, known as Z Wave, treats the penis with low-dose shock waves which improves blood flow on a long term basis. The therapy can be in 20-minute sessions over six weeks with little to no discomfort at all, and requires no anesthetics or sedation. Plasma-rich protein injections that again stimulates blood flow through blood vessel regeneration is another viable and increasingly popular option to treat erectile dysfunction. The idea is to correct the underlying problem, rather than cover it up with a Band-Aid.”



However, although the different types of practical options to help treat erectile dysfunction are helpful in improving and innovating treatment, Friedman spoke about how doctors should deal with the mental and emotional aspects of a physical medical condition that is often uncomfortable to discuss or embarrassing to mention.



“There are potential psychological impacts that can come along with erectile dysfunction, including performance anxiety, which can then affect the relationship with someone’s significant other. So when we deal with erectile dysfunction, we highly recommend that the patient bring their partner with them, so then it becomes a team effort of the couple to deal with the problem, not just the individual,” Friedman said. “This team effort puts everyone on the same playing field. Most often, it’s a blood flow problem, or maybe a testosterone level problem, that has nothing to do with physical attractiveness or any other factor like that.”



Saint Clare’s Health has had a longtime presence in Morris and Sussex counties, serving the health care needs of northwestern New Jersey residents since 1895.



However, for Dr. Friedman and the medical staff as Saint Clare’s Health, individualized compassionate care along with state-of-the-art technology is their focus inorder to continually provide exceptional health care. He added, “You are never a number at Saint Clare’s Health. We care for you as we would treat our own family.”

“Saint Clare’s Health has proven itself to be one of the cornerstones of the community. I believe that in all aspects of health care, local towns look to their hospitals to guide them and help them through various health issues. Through providing programs and holding community education meetings, a good community hospital leads the way on a number of health care issues, such as erectile dysfunction. It is very important that local, community hospitals take the lead in doing this, and Saint Clare’s Health does an outstanding job. You area never a number at Saint Clare’s Health, and we treat you like family. . We’re hands-on, but we’re also high-tech.”





Dr. Friedman continued, “The best advice I can offer to someone dealing with erectile dysfunction is to seek evaluation and therapy sooner rather than later. Erectile dysfunction is still viewed by a large percentage of men as something you don’t talk about because it’s embarrassing. Therefore, men will live with it for an extended period of time.” He stated, “This affects their relationship at home and their day-to-day life, but they don’t seek therapy because there is still that stigma about it. The most important thing to know is how incredibly common a problem it is.

“Every man thinks that they are the only one who has this health issue, but thirty million males in the United States have experienced it, including 50 percent of men over 50 years of age,” Friedman added. “However, there is no age limit to erectile dysfunction. I treat men in their twenties with it. The point is to not be afraid or ashamed to deal with it at whatever age you experience it.”



“Always remember that there are plenty of good therapies out there. In addition, I find that when men I know seek out these therapies and get the results they want, they are all very happy, and they all wish they had not waited so long. It doesn’t only help them, but it helps their relationship at home,” Friedman said. “As for the patients’ significant others, they have to be part of the team and get involved. People clearly do better when the couples work together through challenges.”



Before turning back to practicing community-minded health care at Saint. Clare’s Health, Friedman asked patients and their loved ones to keep the words of the late, great British World War Two wartime leader Winston Churchill in mind when fighting erectile dysfunction: never, never, never give up.



“There is more than one modality, or type, of therapy for erectile dysfunction out there. It’s no different than when somebody goes to the doctor for their high blood pressure and the first medicine doesn’t control it, so you try a second medicine or a different combination of drugs,” Friedman said. “The thing to understand with erectile dysfunction is that there are now many different modalities, or forms of treatment out there. If one doesn’t work, has side effects, or you’re not satisfied, people seeking treatment shouldn’t just vanish. Instead, they should realize that there are many other things that we can do to get patients where they want to be.”

