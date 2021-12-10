Lifelong friend’s selfless spirit knows no bounds for those in need 

By Jillian Risberg

All those hurting and in hardship, you are not alone. A group of tight-knit West Essex childhood friends have your back.

“You can’t imagine how many people have tragedies in their lives, are down and out, lost their job, got COVID, we come in and help. We can’t send them a $1,000 (check) every month but we can certainly help for a month,” says Vero Amici for Charity president, Vincent Christopher.

After losing his dear friend in 2015, the charity’s annual fundraiser is a scholarship golf outing in the man’s memory. Vero Amici (meaning “true friends”), also offers scholarships to four students in two schools: Caldwell High School and Mount Saint Dominic.

“Our goal was to raise money within the community we grew up in and return the money back to the community,” Christopher says of their 16 years aiding children, under-privileged youth, senior citizens and organizations; including the food pantry, mental health, veterans and the first aid squad.

For the first 11 years they had a casino night and that one event netted between $30,000 and $40,000 per annum. They give the money away.



“We hear about a family whose father has cancer; they’ve got two young kids,” Christopher says they’d present them $1,000 or $2,000 to help with bills. “And people are blown away because who knocks on people’s doors and hands ‘em checks; it just doesn’t happen.”

He says Vero Amici’s money is liquid and they help in any way they can.



When a guy they grew up with died, they sprung into action for his daughters, 13 and 15-years-old.



“We’re gonna give each daughter $1,000 for a college fund being set up for them,” says Christopher. “Then there’s a woman in West Caldwell whose husband had a bad heart, was stuck in the city and for months couldn’t travel there anymore — between the parking and the tolls, so we gave her $500 to offset that for a month or so.”

The charity never got unsolicited donations and always had to hold an event to raise money.

According to Christopher, a foursome who played in their golf outing played in another charitable golf outing.

Everybody picks a charity and gets $1,000. They picked Vero Amici. Then they won the tournament and the tournament heads matched the $1,000.



“So we got $2,000,” he says, and added the friend of the guy who also had a foursome inquired what it was all about. “He explained the charity and gave us $1,000. So we had $3,000 come in unsolicited, which is fantastic.”

They have HomeRuns for Charity, at the Little League field in West Caldwell. Christopher says for every home run hit during spring and summer Vero Amici donates $100.



“Sometimes they hit 30 home runs, they’re little kids,” he says. “So we’ll donate $3,000 to Special Needs. That’s who we give most of our money to. It’s run through the Caldwell/West Caldwell Recreation department.”

Also, Investor’s Bank in West Caldwell has a Grant program and according to Christopher, over the last three years they gave Vero Amici $8,000, all designated for Special Needs.

The charity had a ceremony on November 16, where they handed out $19,500 to various community organizations because they had a good fundraising year.

Christopher says back in the day “I would give money to my fire department or local first aid squad but never really had a charitable thought in my mind. I was struggling myself financially. Not that I didn’t have a good heart.”

Then five of them joined UNICO. Disenchanted after a time with how the organization operated, they thought: ‘maybe we can do it ourselves,’ and formed Vero Amici (2005).

Those service organizations changed it all for him.



“I was like, ‘there are a lot of people hurting, I’m glad I got into this,’” says Christopher.

Much of what they do comes down to word-of-mouth, but they meet to decide how much to give certain organizations.



“We do nothing but great things,” he says of the 25 active members. “I was the president for the first six years and Joe (Garamella) was the president for the next six years, then I’ve been president for the past four years.”

Their positive influence on the local youth is evident with Junior Vero Amici (fifth grade to high school).



“Teach kids there’s people who need help, get that charitable feeling into them as young kids,” Christopher says how proud they are.

Vero Amici are even Thanksgiving angels; Christopher says whatever the Caldwell-West Caldwell Local Assistance Program Food Pantry doesn’t collect at their turkey drives, Vero Amici makes up the difference (from 30 to 50 turkeys).

Nobody in the charity is paid; any bill they remunerate by dues — it never comes out of their donation money, according to the philanthropic president.

It’s a lot of hard work, but giving back is everything.

“If you told me we would raise $600,000 and give every single penny away and still be around 16 years later,” Christopher says he would have called it crazy. “We had no idea how long this was going to go on; it’s beyond our wildest dreams.”

For more information on Vero Amici, visit www.veroamici.com.