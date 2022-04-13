Lincoln Park Man Pens Honest Memoir of Tumultuous Youth

By Alexander Rivero, Staff Writer

He had never before tried writing anything longer than a term paper, and yet here was Doug Bell of Lincoln Park,—following three identical suggestions by three separate neurologists, none of whom had ever met each other—writing the first words of what would be a 400-plus page, self-published memoir titled That Can’t be Good. The book is more than merely a documenting of a traumatic childhood. Although make no mistake about it; it is partly that.

From cover to cover, the memoir is a full-hearted attempt at a Dickensian odyssey, with all the trimmings one might come to expect of a sooty, 19th century coming-of-age journey in industrial London. Replace the tenements and factories of London’s East End with the lawns, lakes and single-family blocks of Lincoln Park and voila, everything else falls into place rather neatly. There is the brooding, abandoned child-protagonist, the unstable parents too lost in their own private torments to raise their children, the tyrannical teachers that taunt more than teach, the bullies, the competitive and often malevolent siblings, the feelings of abject loss, the glimmers of hope. There is also—most importantly—the protagonist’s transcendence of all these challenges enroute to his own self-discovery.

Without question, Doug Bell is a success entirely because he triumphed over and transcended his bleak circumstances. But to read his memoir is not only to see and relish who he became. It is to recognize—again and again and again—the importance of remaining attentive to our children, whether as parents, siblings, coaches, or teachers. It teaches us to always be on the lookout when kids are in need of our help, because they too often cannot articulate what it is they need help with.

For Bell, the realization that he had to sit and write came some time after a cocktail party he attended, where he noticed that the faces of those standing around the room began, he recalls, to “stretch out like Gumby.” He ignored the symptoms until they manifested a second time at a later date, this time also rendering him incapable of controlling his arms which were moving, it seemed, at their own will. Trips to three separate neurologists revealed poorly formed left and right frontal lobes (responsible for much of the higher level functioning of the brain), a case of obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), poor blood-flow to the hippocampus (resulting from oxygen starvation or hypoxia), and a cyst in the back of his brain “about the size of a golf ball.” Fast-forwarding a bit, Bell beat the prognosis of having about eleven months to live, and never looked back. Holding tight to his belief in God, He organized his thoughts and got to work on the memoir, large swaths of which he says were fed directly to him by a higher power.

Considering the question of what were some of the greatest lessons he managed to extract from his tumultuous upbringing, Bell pauses to acknowledge the importance of the people who did manage to be there for him in the roughest times, saying of his true friends—and of friends in general—that they are “like islands in the middle of the ocean. They can bail you out, you can share things with them that you simply can’t share with your family.”

More gems from a life filled with them: “If someone says ‘God bless you’ in a financial transaction, more than likely you’re getting screwed. God doesn’t care about money.”

Asked whether he had an ideal reader in mind while writing his book, Bell responds that his ideal readers are those in positions where they can educate children who may lack the capacity to express themselves fully or honestly. At one point, needless to say, he was one of those children.

“This book explains what it’s like to deal with learning disabilities,” Bell says. Indeed, the book serves as a guide for educators to spot students who may need to be spotted by professionals, because they may themselves lack the ability to request the assistance they really need.

“An educator can change someone’s life with compassion, an act of kindness,” Bell says, recalling the times when teachers openly mocked him in front of a laughing classroom for being unable to read the words on the page. “And it works in reverse too. A rude, humiliating comment can absolutely ruin a child’s life. A teacher having a bad morning, starting his or her day off on the wrong foot, should not lead to someone else paying the brunt of that.”

In the end, though, Bell says that the greatest lessons we can extract from his memoir are: “Don’t let anyone break your spirit. Don’t let anyone talk down to you because no one has the right to do so. And don’t be afraid to push the envelope of life. Take a risk.”

He pauses, and adds one more: “And don’t be impressed by the accomplishments of others. The only ones that matter are your own. We take no prisoners.”

If interested in a copy of That Can’t be Good, visit www.readthatcantbegood.com/the-book.