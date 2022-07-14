Little Falls Farmers Market Holds Opening Day For Its Third Season

Opening Day for this season's Little Falls Farmers Market was held on May 22.

Pictured are attendees during the opening day of the Little Falls Farmers Market, which drew one of its largest crowds in three seasons.

Pictured is Jaleesa Mason, along with her husband Mohamad, owners of Mo & Jay Pastry Shop, who are back again at this year's Farmer's Market. Jaleesa was the recent winner of Food Network's Spring Baking Championship.

Little Falls Mayor James conducts a ribbon-cutting for the opening day of the Farmers Market. Pictured (from left) is Market Manager Michele Kocotos, Councilman Al Kahwaty, Councilwoman Tanya Seber, Mayor James Damiano, Councilwoman Christine Hablitz and Councilman Chris Vancheri.

By Tina Pappas

The Township of Little Falls held its opening day for the annual Farmers Market with a ribbon-cutting on on May 22. Now in its third season, it will be held every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, through Oct. 30.

With summer-like temperatures, a ribbon-cutting was held by Mayor James Damiano, along with Councilman Al Kahwaty, Councilwoman Tanya Seber, Councilman Chris Vancheri, Councilwoman Christine Hablitz, Council President Anthony Sgobba, including Market Manager Michele Kocotos. Its opening day drew one of the largest crowds in three seasons.

The Farmers Market is coordinated by Seber and Habllitz and is held in the parking lot of the municipal building, located at 225 Main Street. Parking is available in the lot and on the street.

According to Hablitz, this season promises to be even better than before. “I am so excited for the opening of the

market this year,” she said. ” It’s our third season and this year we will bring on the addition of grab-and-go food with food trucks and weekly food vendors. The market will have produce, coffee, pickles, homemade prepared frozen meals and more.”

Hablitz added many vendors are making their return this season, including Mo & Jays Pastry Shop. Jaleesa Mason, who owns the pastry shop with her husband Mohamad, was recently named winner of the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship.

Seber also commented on the return of the market, adding that more events than ever before will be featured. “New vendors will also be making their debut and more community groups will be joining us as well,” she explained. “We’re looking forward to 2022 being a wonderful season!”

She also said that farmers markets are vital to communities and supporting them is important.

“We need to support our local growers and food producers,” she further added. “Most importantly, we need to support our local economy.”

There are still opportunities for vendors to sign up for the Little Falls Farmers Market. For more information, contact Lffarmersmarket@lfnj.com.

Photos courtesy of The Township of Little Falls