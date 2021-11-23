 Little Falls Holds ‘Oktober Food Truck Festival’ PBA Fundraiser

Pictured is the Marquez family, along with Mayor James Damiano and council members, during the Oktober Food Truck Festival PBA fundraiser event on Oct. 2.

Pictured is Mayor James Damiano giving his proclamation to the Marquez family during the Oktober Food Truck Festival PBA fundraiser event on Oct. 2.

By Tina Pappas

The Little Falls PBA 346 held its 2021 Oktober Food Truck Festival on Oct. 2. The event took place at 65 Union Avenue and brought out local residents enjoying food trucks, vendors, kids entertainment, and a beer garden, as well as live music by Shipwreck and DJ Josh Christy during a sunny, fall day.

The Township, along with Little Falls PBA 346 and the Little Falls Fire Department (LFFD), also honored Liam Marquez, an 18-month-old boy battling cancer. A proclamation was read by Mayor James Damiano declaring the day “Liam Marquez Day” in Little Falls. Little Falls PBA 346 and LFFD also purchased “Liam’s Warriors” T-shirts and gave Liam gifts.

Portions of the proceeds from the event were also donated to the NJ State PBA Survivor & Welfare Fund.

Photos courtesy of The Township of Little Falls