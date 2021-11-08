Little Falls Honors Italian-American Heritage Month for October

Pictured is Councilman Chris Vancheri and Passaic Valley UNICO President Steven Pelonero raising the Italian flag in honor of Italian-American Heritage Month.

Councilman Chris Vancheri is pictured with local residents of Italian descent in honor of Italian-American Heritage Month.

The municipal building was lit green, white and red in honor of Italian-American Heritage Month during the week of Oct. 4.

By Tina Pappas

The Township celebrated the raising of the Italian flag in honor of Italian-American Heritage Month. The ceremony took place in front of the municipal building on Oct. 4.

Celebrated in October to coincide with Columbus Day, the national holiday celebrates the achievements and contributions of Italian immigrants and their descendants living in the U.S. Passaic Valley UNICO and its president Steven Pelonero took part in the ceremony. The non-profit organization is a chapter of UNICO National, the largest Italian-American service organization in the nation since 1922. In addition to contributing nationally, the organization also serves the tri-towns of Little Falls, Totowa and Woodland Park.

Hosting the ceremony was Councilman Chris Vancheri, who thanked those in attendance. Council President Anthony Sgobba read the proclamation declaring October Italian-American Heritage Month in Little Falls.

“Tonight, the Township of Little Falls celebrated the raising of the Italian flag in honor of Italian-American Heritage Month,” Vancheri said. “Thank you to Passaic Valley UNICO NJ and their President Steven Pelonero for being a part of tonight’s ceremony.”

Earlier, Mayor James Damiano proclaimed the month of October 2021 as Italian-American Heritage and Culture Month in the Township. The Township also lit its municipal building green, white and red in honor of Italian-American Heritage Month. The municipal building showcased the colors for the entire week of Oct. 4.

Photos courtesy of The Township of Little Falls