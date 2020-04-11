Little Falls Library Holds Family Fun Night

Pictured are Kristin Blumberg, Little Falls Public Library director, Heather Shasa, Little Falls Shop Rite dietician and Bonnie Nolan, Little Falls Public Library board president, at Shop Rite's nutrition information table.

Jazzy the Clown delighted parents and their children with some face-painting creations.

By Tina Pappas

The Little Falls Public Library recently held the 4th annual “Family Fun Night,” an evening of refreshments and family-oriented entertainment, sponsored by the library and the Little Falls Biz. Approximately 40 attendees enjoyed the evening’s activities on March 6. Kids took part in face-painting and coloring activities. The animated 2019 film, “The Addams Family,” was also featured. Almost a dozen local businesses came out to support the event, greeting attendees and passing out some information.

“We enjoy working with Karen Winick, the Little Falls Biz and being involved with the community,” said Kristin Blumberg, library director. “These types of outreach events give us and the local businesses the opportunity to show the community what we have

to offer. We want to thank all the local businesses who took part in this event.”

Among the local businesses that participated were Troy Orthodontics, Realty Boutique, Lakeland Bank, Pencilworks, ShopRite, The Anxiety and Depression Initiative, The Fine Grind, and Jazzy the Clown.

Bonnie Nolan, library board president, said the event gives a great opportunity to open the library to local businesses, and also to friends and neighbors.

“We can all come together for one evening and have fun!” Nolan added.