By Tina Pappas

The Little Falls Municipal Building is lighting up in yellow to recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (CCAM) during the month of September.

In the United States, approximately one in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer before reaching their 20th birthday. Mayor James Damiano and Township Council send their thoughts with all of those impacted.

A proclamation recognizing CCAM was recently given at the Township Council Workshop Meeting held on Sept. 12.