Little Falls Lights Up Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Tina Pappas

The lights at Town Hall were pink this week in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The municipal building was showcasing the pink lighting during the week of Oct. 18. Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also referred to as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is an annual international health campaign organized by breast cancer charities each October in order to increase disease awareness and raise funds for research.

About 1 in 8 women in the U.S. (approximately 13 percent) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. In 2021, an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 49,290 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. About 2,650 news cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men in 2021. #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth2021 #LFNJ