Little Falls Pastry Shop Owner Competes in Spring Baking Championship on Food Network

By Tina Pappas

A local pastry chef in the Township recently competed in the latest season of Spring Baking Championship on Food Network and Discovery+. Jaleesa “Jay” Mason, who co-owns Mo & Jay Pastry with her husband Mohamad “Mo”, said she was thrilled to be selected to compete in the competition’s eighth season premiere.

“Mo” and “Jay” established their business in 2016 as a French-pastry wholesaler, but seeing an opportunity to move into the retail space drove them to open a store at 44 Main Street in Little Falls where a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in November 2020.

Originally from New York City, Jaleesa said she and her husband have always been in the field. She attended the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in upstate New York, and afterwards started working for cake businesses. She eventually worked at Carlo’s Bakery, owned by Bartolo “Buddy” Valastro, Jr., star of the reality television series “Cake Boss.” Jaleesa also worked for the French bakery chain Maison Kayser in NYC, which is where she and Mohamad first met. Mohamad, who is Syrian born, grew up in Paris, France and eventually came to the U.S., first residing in Brooklyn, N.Y. After their wedding, they relocated to Bloomfield.

“Mo’s background is in culinary arts and my background is in pastry arts so we’ve always been in the field and never switched careers,” Jaleesa said. “We started here at this location in Little Falls in the middle of the pandemic, but things with our business are good now. We did well during the holiday season, and it picked up again around Valentine’s Day.”

Jaleesa’s road to becoming a contestant began when a recruiting company reached out to her over Instagram. At first, she wasn’t sure if it was legitimate.

“We’re on numerous social media platforms and I thought it was initially a scam,” she explained. “But now I’m glad that I did respond because it turned out to be legit. I was recently flown down by the producers to the show’s taping in Tennessee to take part in competing.”

She said the biggest challenge was leaving her two young children to catch a flight and fly down to take part in the competition.

“My son is four and my daughter is just 10 months, so my husband had to juggle a lot while he was working full-time

at the business, especially caring for our baby,” she said. “My mother helped us out as well, but she’s very busy too – working full-time and going to school. Everyone was trying to do everything they could to support me to compete, but it was a bit challenging.”

Jaleesa added that she went up against 11 other bakers all with professional backgrounds. The array of competitors consisted of resort workers, restaurant company employees, and business owners. The celebrity judges include Nancy Fuller, Kardea Brown, and Duff Goldman, with Molly Yeh as host.

“There was a lot of diversity in the competition with everyone’s culinary backgrounds,” she added.

Looking back, Jaleesa said she learned a great deal.

“Honestly, it was such an amazing experience. There were things I was trying to do that I don’t normally do, so I was a bit apprehensive about doing them on the show,” she further added. “I felt a bit rusty being home a lot with my young two young kids, so I was intimidated in the beginning, but I used that to branch out and learn. I picked up on more things and I use it now for my skill set. It worked out great for me.”

Being a contestant in the competition was a wonderful experience, she said, and one she’ll never forget.

“I had a blast! I made a lot of cake!” she quipped. “I also represented the business with eclairs and cakes because my background is in pastries.”

A watch party is now being planned by her family and friends.

“They’re all excited to see the premiere and they’ve been wonderfully supportive of me,” she noted.

You can watch Jaleesa on the premiere of the Spring Baking Championship on Monday, Feb.28 at 8 p.m. (ET) on Food Network and Discovery+. It is also available to stream.

Photos courtesy of the Township of Little Falls