Little Falls PBA 346 Take Part in Families Behind the Badge Softball Tournament at Sports and Rec Complex

BY TINA PAPPAS

Members of the Little Falls Police Benevolent Association 346 took part in the Families Behind the Badge Softball Tournament on June 12. Multiple softball games were held at the newly refurbished Sport and Recreation Complex field with several other police departments joining in.

According to Little Fall Police Department Corporal Jon Vanak, in addition to members of the Little Falls Police Department, the event brought out members of the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, Passaic County’s Prosecutor’s Office, Hudson County Sheriff’s Department, Paterson and Montclair Police Departments, including other police departments.

“We had a great time and it was for a good cause,” Vanak said. “It was great to see everyone in action today, including many from the LFPBA 346, two of whom are members of the Little Falls Department of Public Works.”

The yearly event took place in both Little Falls and Woodland Park fields. It honors officers were killed in the line of duty and raises funds for their surviving families through the State PBA Survivors Fund. This year’s tournament raised approximately $16,000 and will be donated to the family of the Francesco “Frank” Scorpo, Sr. 34, who died due to COVID-19 last April.

Photo courtesy of Jon Vanak