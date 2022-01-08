Livingston Girl Blogs for Herself and Others During Significant Life Challenge

Photo courtesy of Leslie Levitt

By Steve Sears

16-year-old Livingston High School junior, Dylan Levitt, remembers the day vividly.

It was October 29, 2019, and she had much to tell her dad, Eric. “Right after school ended, my sister (her twin, Alexa) and I headed to our tennis clinic,” she recalls. “I played really well, and I was so excited to tell my father that I had beat one of the best boys in our clinic.” I was like, ‘Dad’s going to be so proud of me. He’s going to give me a high-five. It’s going to be so happy.’”

The happy moment would never happen. Early that evening, Eric Levitt committed suicide prior to his daughters’ arrival home.

Dylan has channeled her sadness and depression over the event into a helpful tool. She is author of the “We Got This” blog, which has been read in over 30 countries and has about 35,000 views. “It’s just reached more people than I ever thought possible,” she says. “I just kind of view myself as the 16-year-old girl from New Jersey who’s gone through great loss and has come out stronger on the other side. So, the fact that my blog has been able to make its way into so many different places across the globe, it’s shocking to me. But I think it’s so amazing that I’ve been able to reach so many different places and touch so many different people’s hearts. That is what I set out to do, and I think it’s further validation to know that I am helping these people as well as helping myself in the process.”

Dylan’s story about her blog has been portrayed on CBS This Morning, who asked her to write a letter to her future self for the broadcast. “About when it (the suicide) happened,” she says regarding the letter’s contents, “what I’ve gone through, kind of my hopes for the future. I think it was important for me to reflect and dive deep into what I’ve been through, my hopes for the future. and my hopes for my future self. Because I think I’m in a good place. I mean, of course I have my moments, certainly. I had one today. But also, I know that a lot of my pain and trauma is going to carry into my adult self. But I just I hope for my adult self that she’s in a good place, too. I don’t know her, so I can only hope that she’s happy and doing the best she can.”

Dylan has also taken part in two Comfort Zone Camps, a non-profit 501c3 bereavement camp for children who have experienced loss of a parent, sibling, primary caregiver, or significant person. “The first camp I did was a camp for people who had lost their relative to suicide, which I think helped me heal and changed me. For a long time, I felt very lonely. Besides my sister, I didn’t really know any other kid who had lost a parent to suicide. And so, I think I walked around feeling like, ‘I’m so different than everybody else, and nobody understands me, and here I am carrying all this pain in my heart.’ So, to go to a place where everybody understood was so comforting.” The second camp she attended was for just a general loss of any type, which also aided her. “I think everybody grieves in a different way, and everybody’s loss is different. To hear other people’s stories and perspectives has really helped me.” Dylan was also invited to speak at Comfort Zone Camp’s New Jersey Premiere Gala on Friday, December 10. “That’s probably my next biggest step: just talking to a group of people about what I’ve experienced and about what these last two years of my life have looked like.”

Dylan’s mom, Leslie, is proud of her daughters. “Both of my children continue to amaze me in different ways,” she says. “Starting from very early on, both of my kids told me that they wanted to give a eulogy at their father’s funeral. They were 14 ½ years old. The temple was full and my kids had the confidence and the ability, and they felt that their father was deserving of that.”

To read Dylan Levitt’s blog, visit www.we-got-this.blog.