Local authors to discuss latest Family and Children’s books

Family-related books and children’s stories may be needed more today than ever. The Packanack Community Church, 120 Lake Drive East in Wayne resumes its Coffeehouse Speaker Series on Saturday, May 14th at 7:00 p.m. with a special event: Reading is Power: A Night of Words, Written, Shared, and Lived with two Wayne authors, Jennifer C. Kelly and Stephen Rusiniak, who write about children’s issues and family life, and will offer a glimpse into what has inspired their writings, the publishing process, and their new books covering such topics as emotional intelligence and inclusion.

Jennifer is the author of the new children’s book, Fred Gets Frustrated. The book and its companion Calming Activities Flashcards encourage emotional intelligence and have been named among the best in family-friendly media products and services by the Mom’s Choice Awards.

Stephen’s work has appeared in various publications including fifteen Chicken Soup for the Soul books, newspapers, and magazines, and currently several of his stories are airing nationally through a syndicated radio show. He recently co-wrote a children’s book with his wife, Karen, Gary the Goose Belonged which deals with inclusion and self-worth.

A Wine and Cheese Reception will follow. Books will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting the church.

This event is free but due to limited seating, please RSVP by visiting Eventbrite.com and entering search event “PCC”