Local Business Owners Donate Bags Filled with Supplies to the Homeless

Members of the Newton Rotary Club recently stopped by Project Self-Sufficiency to drop off 24 duffel bags stuffed with gift cards and essential supplies for homeless children and adults. The non-profit agency which works extensively with the homeless population in Sussex County will distribute the items to those in need. Each bag contained a variety of items, including blankets, toiletries, socks, gloves, hats, and combs. Adults also received a can opener and a pie plate to help with food consumption; children received coloring books and school supplies. Gift cards to local stores will be distributed to families as needed.

The project was one of many spearheaded for the club by Newton Rotarian Denise Current. Members donated supplies during weekly meetings and funds were donated by the Newton Rotary to cover other expenses associated with the project. “We have seen that Project Self-Sufficiency is in tune with the needs of this population and we know that they will get the supplies to those who need them most,” explained Current, who often transports displaced, homeless children in her role as the owner of a local school bus company. “This project is good for the community. I see the need firsthand.”

“This time of year is particularly stressful for those without shelter and we are indebted to the members of the Newton Rotary Club for their thoughtfulness,” commented Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “We will make sure that the families in our care receive these supplies immediately.”

Project Self-Sufficiency accepts donations in-person, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Donations can also be made at www.projectselfsufficiency.org. For more information about making a donation, or about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500.