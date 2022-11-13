Local Communities Ensure Veteran Heroes Are Not Forgotten Through Wreaths Across America

By Steve Sears

The communities of Hackettstown, Roxbury, and Denville ensure every Christmas season that our loyal, deceased veteran heroes who served our country are not forgotten.

On December 17 throughout our nation, through the Wreaths Across America program, wreaths are laid on the graves on soldiers who fought for our country as far back as the Revolutionary War. And volunteers young and old in the three, before-mentioned communities are just some of the many placing wreaths on the graves and saying the veteran’s name, making sure he or she “hears” beneath the soil or above the clouds that they are being honored for their service and are not forgotten.

HACKETTSTOWN

Michele DeFazio of the Hackettstown’s Wreathes Across America has been location coordinator for two years. Elks Lodge #2331 is in their fifth year of doing the worthwhile ritual at the Union Cemetery. “At least a couple of hundred,” DeFazio says when asked how many wreaths are placed at gravesites. “It fluctuates depending on how many donations we get in and how many people sign up. But, with COVID, last year was a little bit harder, but we still have done it. Usually, it’s at least 200 (graves) or more than that.”

DeFazio has had family members serve in the military. In fact, her son is a United States Marine. It’s personal for her, and for many. “When they asked me the first year about Wreaths Across America, I was honored to be able to do this because I felt that I’m honoring them, but I also felt honored that I could participate. One of the processes when you lay the wreath is you’re supposed to say the name of whoever’s grave that you’re laying the wreath on. When you do that, you actually almost feel like you’re personally there with that person. So, I’m very respectful of the military, and I believe this is something that we can all do.”

Every military branch is present at Union Cemetery, laying the official ceremonial wreath. DeFazio adds, “We also have the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts come out, and the Junior ROTC came out last fall. Each year it seems like we involve more of the community.”

ROXBURY

Kim Armstrong is both a volunteer for Wreaths Across America and lead coordinator for Roxbury since 2014, when she initiated the worthwhile event in town. Her dad was a Navy veteran, and she brought the Wreaths Across America idea to her Ferro Monte Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Wreaths are layed at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery & United Methodist Church Cemetery, and the Flanders-Hillside Cemetery. “We lay wreathes on all the veterans’ graves in Roxbury now,” Armstrong says. “We’re up to about 670 graves.”

As previously mentioned, all war vets are remembered. “We will mark our Revolutionary War soldiers’ graves,” Armstrong says of the earliest burial spots at First Presbyterian Church Cemetery & United Methodist Church Cemetery. During the Revolutionary War, First Presbyterian Church served as a barracks and hospital for the wounded, and General George Washington may have even visited the ailing. “We have the first one that was buried there who died of smallpox, and we honor him every day. If you looked at any of our materials, that’s the gray stone that we use, to honor his sacrifice for us to be here the way we are today.”

Roxbury Wreaths Across America promotes something a little different than the program nationally. They do a children’s wreath. Armstrong explains. “We get a wreath, and we have the kids waiting on line for Santa Claus stop and write a message thanking a veteran. It could be somebody they know or just a generalized one. They’re getting a little bit of that history themselves, which is really neat.” The wreaths are displayed on Main Street trees throughout the holiday season.

Armstrong also adds, “We also encourage people to bring their kids (on December 17). They do the Pledge of Allegiance in front of every veteran grave when they’re laying a wreath.”

DENVILLE

Wreaths Across America volunteers annually lay wreaths on the graves of veterans at 3,137 cemeteries nationwide.

“When we started out, there was maybe 1,000, maybe 1,200,” Anna Marie Osvold says. Osvold started Wreaths Across America in Denville six years ago. “Each year it’s grown, which is wonderful.”

Three of those over 3,000 current cemeteries are in Denville: Denville Cemetery, Cooks Cemetery at the Rockaway River Country Club, and a tiny plot for one gentleman on Cooper Road.

Osvold explains her introduction to the annual event. “My brother was in the army. He did a couple of tours over in Iraq, Operation Freedom. About seven years ago, he had sent me a picture, and it was him placing a wreath on a veteran’s grave in Colorado. It was lightly snowing, and they actually had a picture of him and my niece saluting after they placed the wreath on the grave. He told me about Wreaths Across America, and I thought it was something I really would love to start here. I looked into it and decided that there were veterans that are buried in Denville and have been here, some of them from the Civil War, and that I thought that it would be nice to remember these people for the sacrifices that they made, and their family made, for our freedom.”

Osvold gets between 200 to 250 volunteers on the day that Wreaths Across America is held. “It’s wonderful to see the community come out and support this event,” she says. “The fire department, the police department, the mayor – just everybody helping us is unbelievable. It’s such a good feeling.”

Osvold articulates perhaps the most important reason for Wreaths Across America. “Some of these veterans don’t have family members anymore. We need to thank them for their service. They’re not forgotten, and it’s important that we ensure that their memory lives on. When we place that wreath on a veteran’s grave, we say their name out loud, so that their memory will live on. It’s just a thank you for the freedom that we have today.”

For more information about Wreaths Across America, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.