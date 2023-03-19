Local Life Coach Helps Students with ADHD

By Evan Wechman

Paramus Life Coach Jennifer Litvak was diagnosed as a high school senior with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) right before entering college. It was a struggle in the 1990’s to receive a quick diagnosis, but she was fortunate. Litvak says “I was able to get some help but at the time it (ADHD) wasn’t well known.”

Times have changed but Litvak is still passionate about helping those with their education. Since her diagnosis, she has received not only a bachelors degree, but a masters from Central Connecticut State University in Educational Leadership. She has also worked at many major colleges throughout the area, most notably at Berkeley College’s Paramus campus as Director of Student Development and Campus Life.

She loves preparing college students for the adult world, and in the fall of 2021 after extensive training, she opened her Paramus office as an ADHD Life Coach. “I felt it was time for a change and I was seeing and noticing that a lot of students that were neurodiverse (ADHD, Autism, etc.) were kind of having a hard time juggling everything.”

Litvak who has clients ranging from high school students to adults has focused on young learners. “My niche usually are learners that are preparing to go to college. Some come to me in the ninth grade, but most of my clients tend to come in the 11th and 12th grades. And I also work with a lot of college students from all over the United States.”

She encourages families to meet with their prospective school’s Director of Disability Services before enrolling to make sure adequate resources are available. She also adds in most cases the student will need a diagnosis from a medical professional within the last two years.

Litvak is well versed in what it takes for such learners to succeed in higher education and wants her clients’ and their families to understand everything. “There’s a law that every school has to provide an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accommodation. Every school has to have some kind of reasonable accommodation for students to learn and support their success. The thing is, that it varies from college to college, so some will have more than others and some will have the bare minimum,” Litvak says.

The coach’s primary goal is for families to have a plan before going to college to set their child up for success. Her practice is growing because there is still a lack of qualified ADHD professionals throughout the country. But, Litvak understands a collaborative approach with other professionals can best serve her clients. She says “I have, which is unique, a practice style where I have specialty coaches and consultants who work with me and will help students in specific areas.”

For instance, if one of her clients is suffering from intense anxiety, she has professionals who specialize in that area who will pitch in. This is the case for a range of situations she might encounter.

“We have a comprehensive program that if I’m not a specialist in something, I’ve got specialists here on the team that can help.”

Litvak encourages readers who may be in need of her services to go to her website at www.positiveapproachcoach.com and request a free 30 minute consultation to see if there is a fit.

She will work with her clients virtually if distance is an issue, but she is excited about meeting new clients at her Paramus office.

“The one thing I want people to know is I’m here to help the person with ADHD, but I’m also here to help the families understand how to support the needs of their family member or child.”