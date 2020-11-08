Local Non-Profit Agencies Team Up to Gather New Coats for Families in Need

Cold weather is heading our way and those without warm jackets and coats are already in need of help. Project Self-Sufficiency and Pass it Along, two non-profit agencies located in Sussex County, New Jersey, have teamed up to gather new jackets and coats for children, teens, and adults this fall. Drop off sites have been established around the county making it easy to donate; more schools and businesses are climbing on board the effort daily.

“The pandemic has caused economic hardship for hundreds of children and families in our area,” remarked Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “Many are out of work and others are straining their budgets to put food on the table. At the same time, schools and other organizations are stressing the importance of outdoor gathering, which just is not practical without warm outerwear. These families are in dire need of assistance.”

Drop off sites for the new coat drive have been set up at the following locations: First Hope Bank branches in Andover and Sparta, High Point Regional High School, Kittatinny Regional, Mohawk Avenue School, Pass it Along and Project Self-Sufficiency.

Donations will be accepted through December 17th. For more information about the new coat drive, contact Project Self-Sufficiency, 973-940-3500, or Pass it Along, 973-726-9777. Monetary donations can be made on the Project Self-Sufficiency website, www.projectselfsufficiency.org.