Local Scouts ‘Meet with the Mayor,’ Learn All About Woodland Park

By Tina Pappas

Local “Webelos” Cub Scouts of Pack 31 took part in a “Meeting with the Mayor” and received lessons on the local government and the daily operations of running the borough on Sept. 20. Mayor Keith Kazmark gave a tour of the municipal building and a rundown of the departments that comprise the municipality. He gave a synopsis of the administration, finance, inspections/code enforcement and recreation departments, municipal boards, the board of education, including the police and fire departments.

Kazmark also explained the process of creating or changing laws in the borough by passing ordinances that get voted upon and adopted by the six council members, adding that many ordinances require a public hearing for the first and second readings before being fully adopted by the council, such as those for passing the budget or zoning ordinances.

He then showed portraits of the former mayors of the borough that hang in the main hallway of the municipal building in succession beginning with the borough’s very first mayor, Anthony Ferrary. He gave some history lessons pertaining to Garret Mountain during the Revolutionary War period, when then General George Washington stationed his troops at Rifle Camp Road.

“Washington was a smart man, and he wanted to see the British coming,” he said, referring to Garret Mountain’s elevation and views of the region.

He also gave some history lessons during the time of the borough’s infancy when first seceding from Little Falls to form its own municipality in 1914. He discussed how many residents had felt they were not being represented properly by the local government’s leadership in Little Falls back then.

“The people of Woodland Park, then known as West Park, got a petition and put it on the election ballot to vote to secede and leave Little Falls to become their own separate town, which at the time was named West Paterson,” Kazmark explained. He also pointed to the municipal clerk’s office, where permanent records of the town dating back to 1914 are stored inside, and showed dated photos of the borough that also hang throughout the hallway.

Kazmark then invited the scouts and their parents to his office to answer any questions they had. Among the questions asked was what the biggest challenge facing the borough currently is and what could be done to help. He replied that flood damage caused to homes and businesses in the area as a result of Hurricane Ida earlier this month was one of the recent challenges. He also said one of the things being done in the past few weeks to help was a collection cleaning products in order to assist residents and business owners with flood recovery.

“In the future, if there’s ever an opportunity when we’re collecting clothes, cleaning supplies or bottled water, it’s always helpful for people to donate,” he added.

He also encouraged a clean-up day for the scouts as a way to help make a positive impact on their community, by cleaning up litter, especially along McBride Avenue.

“One of the things we really try to pride ourselves on here in town is having a clean community,” Kazmark noted. “We always encourage our property owners and business owners to clean up because that’s important.”

Photos courtesy of Tina Pappas