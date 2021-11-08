Local Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Sentinel Fondly Recalls His Service

Photos courtesy of Kevin Donovan

By Steve Sears

Kevin Donovan is soon to be 60-years-old, but he often thinks back to his younger days, when he proudly served as a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier sentinel at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

Donovan, born and raised in New Jersey, enlisted in the United States Army in 1978 as an early entry, but went in in 1980. “I enlisted as a junior in high school. I went to basic training in Fort Benning, Georgia, then I went to The Old Guard, which is Fort Myers, Virginia, which is stationed adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery. I spent a couple of months in the presidential marching platoon, but I wanted more, so I volunteered for the Tomb in October of 1981.”

“I consider myself honored. I consider myself very humbled to be able to do this job,” he says of his important role at the Tomb. However, he feels his role is rightly overshadowed by those who in honor are buried at Arlington National Cemetery. “There are people far more important, beginning of which the Unknown Soldier is right next to me, and as well as those 686 other acres of sacrifice. My job to go out in the hot and the cold was easy by comparison. I understand what people think of us. We want people to come see the guard, come see the guard change, and understand why we’re there, and the unknown story behind this. It’s the reason why everyone wears the same uniform, same hat, the same gloves, basically interchangeable, because we are not supposed to be the focal point.”

Guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier are regimented by the number 21. “A sentinel takes 21 steps,” Donovan explains, “faces the city for 21 seconds, does weapons manual, stands for 21 seconds, takes 21 steps, turns and faces the city again, and over and over again, 21 being for the 21-gun salute, internationally recognized as the highest honor they could be paid. Our job is to give as many 21’s to the Unknowns as possible.”

He recalls some of his earlier days at the Tomb. “For someone to come up and say the Rosary, or to whisper,

‘Thank you,’ or something for watching over their fallen, was the most amazing feeling in the world, and the most humbling. I’m going to be 60 and my voice still trembles thinking about it. There are emotions that were invoked at the Tomb that are still there 40 years later.”

The feelings, Donovan says, never go away. “I hope not. I’m fortunate enough to be in a position that I’m able to speak to schools, do different things, because now my job is to teach, and continue to honor the Unknowns. I’m fortunate enough to relive those days, frequently. I come from New Jersey, it’s only a little over four-hour ride, so I go down maybe a half dozen times a year.” And Donovan calls Arlington National Cemetery “the greatest place in the world” for a very good reason. “If ever you need your character checked, just go to the cemetery and look around. Just walk around, look at headstones, watch a funeral, and understand what has allowed us this life’s opportunities. When you see the 686 acres of sacrifice, if you can’t say, ‘Thank you,’ you can’t understand that – whether you believe in a particular war, a particular skirmish, whatever it would be – it doesn’t make a difference. All the sacrifices were made for us.”

During Donovan’s days as a sentinel, he had a good friend at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, also known as the White House. “Ronald Reagan,” he says. “President Reagan used to call me ‘Kevin.’ I used to be at the White House often enough that President Reagan knew my first name, and he would ask, ‘How’s Jersey?’ ‘How are your folks?’ That kind of thing.”

In addition to actually guarding the Tomb and honoring the Unknowns, Donovan most of all misses the camaraderie of his relief mates. “You’re down there, working hard with a finite group of people that you depend upon, and you’re still in the military. You love them like a brother. You would literally die for them, and you know full well they would die for you. That camaraderie is something that’s missed.”

For more information about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, visit www.army.mil.