Looking for some fun things to do this Summer?
Come to Denville!
2023 Full Denville Event schedule
- 6/4 Denville Rotary Street Festival
- 6/10 Denville Art Fair
- 6/14-17 Denville Fire Department Firemen’s Carnival
- 6/16 Downtown Denville After Dark
- 6/23-25 Denville Friends of the Library Used Book Sale
- 7/4 Township of Denville Fireworks and Music in the Park
- 7/11 Denville Arts Council- Music in the Park
- 7/18 Denville Arts Council- Music in the Park
- 7/27-29 Downtown Denville Sidewalk Sale Days
- 7/28 Downtown Denville After Dark
- 8/1 Denville Police Department National Night Out
- 8/15 Denville Arts Council- Music in the Park
- 8/29 Denville Arts Council- Music in the Park
- 9/15 Denville Education Foundation Movie Night
- 9/17 Denville Arts Council- Art in the Park
- 9/17-21 Taste of Denville Restaurant Week
- 9/22-23 Joey Bella Memorial Fund Event
Pink Witches Night Out
Friday, October 13th
5:30pm-9:30pm
Holiday Open House
Friday, November 24th
5:30pm-9:30pm