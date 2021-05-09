Lucky 13 for PCTVS Consumer Bowl Team

While superstition typically attaches a negative connotation to the number thirteen, the Consumer Bowl Team of the Passaic County Technical-Vocational School (PCTVS) District recently turned that notion on its head. In what has become an annual feat, the impressive team outsmarted its competition once again, winning an unprecedented 13th consecutive Passaic County title in the New Jersey High School Consumer Bowl.

But their ‘luck’ didn’t stop there. Following the county sweep, the fierce participants advanced to the regional level of competition, where their success continued. With victories over Boonton High School and Irvington High School, PCTVS was crowned the Northern Regional Consumer Bowl Champions for the first time ever.

Under the guidance of Advisors Angela Pelosi and Julissa Rodriguez, the well-prepared team was comprised of the following students studying in Passaic County Technical Institute’s Academy of Finance: Gabriella Covino (Clifton), Yaritza Lopez (Paterson), Lorren Melendez (Paterson), Joshua Sparkes (Paterson), and Alexa Vega (Hawthorne).

“We are so proud of this incredible team and are ecstatic over their historic win. They rose to the occasion and represented our school extremely well,” said Rodriguez.

The New Jers​​​ey High School Consumer Bowl is an educational competition for high school students across the state. It was established in 1997 to educate young adults on a variety of consumer issues, and schools participate free of charge, with study materials provided.