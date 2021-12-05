Madison Area Gift Checks Make Great Gifts

Madison Area Chamber Gift Checks are the Perfect Gift for this Holiday Season.

The Madison Area Chamber of Commerce would like to remind us that Madison Gift Checks are a great gift for teachers, coaches, friends, family…anyone.

Madison Gift Checks are for sale in any denomination all year long at the Provident Bank, 98 Main St. and can be used at most Madison businesses. Madison Checks Gift can be purchased by check or cash and they expire 6 months from date of purchase.

“Your purchase of a Madison Gift Check keeps vital dollars in our community and makes for an appreciated, unique gift.” said John Morris, President of the Chamber and co-owner of Stewart-Morris, Awards, Gifts, & Flags, 71 Kings Rd. “Please shop locally and support the businesses that support your community.”