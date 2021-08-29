Make the sweets you love work for you, not against you

(BPT) – There’s no shame in craving treats. In fact, it’s completely normal. However, indulging in sweets can be troublesome as they are often high in sugar, calories and carbs and can compromise your healthy lifestyle.

While finding a balance between control and indulgence can feel challenging, there are still ways you can satisfy your sweet tooth without increasing your carb intake.

Ways to satisfy your cravings, without all the sugar

You shouldn’t have to compromise indulgence. Here’s how you can snack consciously on your terms:

1) Read the nutrition label

There’s nothing better than a piece of chocolate or candy bar to satisfy your cravings. Unfortunately, most are loaded with sugar and carbs, which don’t always make for a healthy snack.

The good news is sweet treats from Quest Nutrition allow you to satisfy those cravings while maintaining a low-carb lifestyle. With less than 1 gram of sugar, Quest Candy Bites are packed with rich chocolatey flavor and delicious fillings you can eat on the go. These better-for-you delicious morsels allow you to get your fix without sacrificing your lifestyle goals.

2) Don’t be afraid to satisfy your sweet tooth

When you’re living a healthy lifestyle, you still need to indulge. While that can seem counterintuitive, satisfying your sweet tooth plays an important role in fulfillment and enjoyment.

“I recommend my clients indulge appropriately,” says registered dietitian Kristin Kirkpatrick. “When you cut out all of the foods you love, it’s easy to give in and fall back into your old habits. Instead, try making healthier alternatives to the foods you crave.”

One way to curb your carb and sugar intake is by making the snacks yourself. Looking for some different recipes? Consider these two delicious options from Quest:

Candy Bites Dip

Ingredients

1 cup of 0% Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon of natural peanut butter

1/2 scoop of Quest Vanilla Milkshake protein powder

2 Quest gooey Caramel Candy Bites, chopped

Instructions

Add yogurt to mixing bowl

Add in the protein powder and peanut butter

Mix fully until combined

Add in 3/4 of the chopped candy bites

Stir to combine

Transfer to a serving dish

Top with remaining candy bites and serve with your favorite fruit

Mini Cheesecake Brownies

Ingredients

1 ounce baker’s chocolate (unsweetened)

1/2 cup butter

3/4 cup zero-calorie sweetener

3 large eggs

3/4 cup almond flour

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 scoop Quest Chocolate Milkshake Protein Powder

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 Quest Fudgy Brownie Candy Bites, chopped

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F and prepare an 8×8 inch pan with parchment paper for easy removal.

In a small pot over medium heat, melt chocolate, butter and sweetener until smooth and transfer to a mixing bowl.

Whisk eggs, almond flour, cocoa powder, protein powder, baking powder and salt until a batter forms.

Stir in chopped Quest Fudgy Brownie Candy Bites, transfer batter to the pan then spread it evenly to the edges.

Place cream cheese into a mixing bowl. Beat using a handheld mixer until fluffy, for about 1 minute.

Add the sweetener and egg and mix until combined.

Drop the cheesecake swirl ingredients over the brownie layer in dollops.

Use a knife to swirl them together.

Bake 24-28 minutes.

Let brownies cool at room temperature, then cut into 20 squares for serving.

Check out other fun recipes at Blog.QuestNutrition.com/category/recipes/.

3) Load up on fiber-rich fruits and vegetables

You might have heard the term “eat the rainbow” as common nutrition advice, but it’s valuable advice for those following a low-carb lifestyle too. Sliced yellow, orange and red peppers, lots of leafy greens, as well as berries, avocados and melons can all be part of a healthy low-carb lifestyle. Pair fiber-rich fruits and vegetables with healthy fats and protein for a balanced meal that will keep you satisfied.

Enjoy your favorite foods on your terms

A healthy lifestyle should be about having your cake and eating it too. As long as you pay attention to what’s in your food, you can enjoy the sweet and savory flavors of life without letting too much sugar get in the way. Quest products represent the freedom to satisfy your cravings whenever those cravings hit while keeping your health on track.

Check out questnutrition.com and follow the hashtag #OnaQuest to find more enjoyable low-carb snack options to support your personal quest.