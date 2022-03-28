March 21, 2022 My Life Online Edition

By Richard Mabey Jr.

My mom, Janet Kemmerer Mabey, spent the last two years of her life in a wheelchair. Mom’s arthritis in her right hip was so extreme, that she could not walk at all. The reason that Mom did not get a hip replacement is that her heart had grown very weak from having a damaged Aortic Valve.

It amazed me how well Mom adjusted to life confined to a wheelchair. Mom not only took it all in stride, she served as a great inspiration to the people of our church. Mom kept a bright smile and a happy disposition, in spite of being unable to walk around any longer.