March 21, 2022 My Life Online Edition

|
|
|
|
|
|
Attention Business Owners reach Over 80,000 Opt In Emails
to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com
Next issue March 28, Deadline March 23
Go to www.iwantmypaper.com to sign up to receive your free copy!
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW
To Advertise Call Joe
973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online
March 21, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
I Remember Mom: If This Be Thy Destiny, Hold Dear to Hope and Faith
|
|
|
|
By Richard Mabey Jr.
My mom, Janet Kemmerer Mabey, spent the last two years of her life in a wheelchair. Mom’s arthritis in her right hip was so extreme, that she could not walk at all. The reason that Mom did not get a hip replacement is that her heart had grown very weak from having a damaged Aortic Valve.
It amazed me how well Mom adjusted to life confined to a wheelchair. Mom not only took it all in stride, she served as a great inspiration to the people of our church. Mom kept a bright smile and a happy disposition, in spite of being unable to walk around any longer.
|
Caldwell University Adds New Business Analytics and Exercise Science Undergraduate Programs
|
|
|
|
Do you want to prepare for a career in sports medicine, fitness training or physical therapy?
Are you adept with data? And want to work in the fast-growing, burgeoning field of business analytics?
Caldwell University has introduced two exciting, new bachelor’s degrees—in Exercise Science and Business Analytics.
The Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science is designed to educate students in the science and business of exercise, fitness, and wellness.
|
|
|
|
Project Self-Sufficiency Opens
“Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop
|
Teens are invited to select new or gently-used prom dresses and accessories from the popular “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency. Formal wear including prom dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, gowns for mothers-of-the-bride, evening bags, jewelry, wraps and shawls, as well as shoes in good condition are all available at no charge. All items are displayed in a boutique-like setting on Project Self-Sufficiency’s Newton campus, and space is available for dresses to be tried on. The “Sister-to-Sister” Prom Shop will be open from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., March 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st, and April 4th, 5th, 6th, and on April 2nd, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|
Heath Village hosts Senior Real Estate Seminar
|
|
|
|
Heath Village is hosting an in-person Real Estate seminar Making the Move in Today’s World on Thursday, April 7 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
The program will feature a real estate panel that will discuss issues including:
- An update on today’s real estate market, and the continuing impact the pandemic has had on it
- How real estate transactions have been impacted by the pandemic
- Common mistakes sellers make
- Tips for getting the most value from your home
|
Free Program Focuses on Educating Seniors
|
|
|
|
The Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE) Program celebrates healthy aging and educates older adults on a variety of topics. Sponsored by Municipal Alliance Committee of the Chathams (MACC) and Madison Alliance Addressing Substance Abuse (MAASA), this free program will take place at Library of the Chathams beginning on Thursday, April 21 and is open to anyone 60 or older.
|
Morris County Declares Solidarity with Ukrainian People
|
|
|
|
Morris County’s Board of County Commissioners joined members of the local Ukrainian community in a moment of silence and sang the Ukraine national anthem as the board presented a formal resolution declaring solidarity with the Ukrainian people against the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine in Eastern Europe.
The Ukrainian community, an estimated 12,000 people living in and around Morris County, have been an active part of the region for over 100 years, and a dozen of them joined community leader Myron Bytz in accepting the framed, signed and sealed resolution from the board.
|
“Art Throwdown” fundraiser featuring the teaching artists of The Center for Contemporary Art
|
|
|
|
The Center for Contemporary Art (“The Center”) is excited to announce a fun, in-person, afternoon, fundraiser for the whole family! The “Art Throwdown,” on Sunday, April 3 from 3-4:30 p.m., features The Center’s teaching artists in a fun art-making challenge.
Teachers participating include Daviana Angus (children’s mixed media & drawing), Joe Castronova (children’s mixed media & graffiti), Peggy Davo (children’s ceramics), Andrea Gianchiglia (painting & pastels), Frank May (performance art & art discussion), Lori Pearson (ceramics), Wes Sherman (painting) and Lena Shiffman (painting & drawing).
|
|
|
|
“Necessary Noise Festival” at Caldwell University features percussion ensembles from the tri-state
|
The ninth annual Necessary Noise Festival featuring percussion ensembles from the tri-state area will be held at Caldwell University, Saturday, April 9.
High school clinics conducted by special guest clinicians will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.
|
Memorable Presentation—’Music and Memory’—
Set for March 31:
|
|
|
|
Cantor Erica (aka Riki) Lippitz, cantor emerita of Oheb Shalom Congregation in South Orange, is known for her devotion to creating caring communities with spirited music at their core. Now, as an extension of her spiritual activities, she teaches the basic elements of “Music and Memory” to interested adults in communities everywhere. The goal of Music and Memory is to make the therapeutic use of “personalized music” a standard of care throughout the health care industry.
|
How to Find the Right Doctor
|
|
|
|
(Family Features) Whether you’re rarely sick or have conditions that require frequent visits to the doctor, having a trusted and skilled health care provider is an important step in protecting your health.
Any number of reasons can result in needing to find a new doctor, such as moving to a new community, changes to your insurance, your old doctor retiring or needing a specialist.
|
A Mouthwatering Fish Dinner
|
|
|
|
(Culinary.net) During the spring months, fish can be a popular food for at-home meals. It’s a perfect nutritious option during Lent, and it’s flaky and delicious for seafood lovers and families of all kinds throughout the year.
|
5 Steps to Prep Your Yard for Spring
|
|
|
|
(Family Features) When spring arrives, days of enjoying your outdoor living space aren’t far away. Getting your yard ready for months of outdoor enjoyment will take a little work, but you’ll quickly see and appreciate the results.
These five steps can have you on your way to a lush, healthy lawn and outdoor area in no time.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Questions? Contact us today 973-809-4784
joe@mylifepublications.com
|