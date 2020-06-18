Martine Arndt, Kathleen Hill and Kathy Reidinger of RE/MAX Heritage Properties Earn e-PRO® Certification

Martine Arndt, Kathleen Hill and Kathy Reidinger, sales associates at RE/MAX Heritage Properties, recently earned their e-PRO® Certification from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

The e-PRO® Certification Program helps REALTORS® master the latest advanced digital marketing techniques. As program graduates, Arndt, Hill and Reidinger are now proficient in the latest business tech tools to help safeguard client information and best market properties.

Martine Arndt began her career in real estate 10 years ago and joined RE/MAX Heritage Properties in 2013. She specializes in helping homebuyers and sellers throughout New Jersey. Arndt has earned regional RE/MAX honors for her work, including the Executive Club and 100% Club awards. The New Jersey Association of Realtors (NJAR) also honored her with its Circle of Excellence award in 2019.

Arndt is also an active member of her community. She volunteers with the Long Valley Food Pantry, collecting food donations for local churches.

“The e-PRO® Certification helps differentiate me as a REALTOR® because I’m able to utilize the latest digital techniques, which are constantly changing. Now more than ever, real estate agents need to be technologically savvy and know how to safeguard their client’s information.”

In addition to the e-PRO® Certification, Arndt also earned her Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) certification through NAR. The PSA certification provides REALTORS® with the skills needed to competitively price properties, work with appraisers and educate clients about home values. She is also a professional stager and holds the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) designation through NAR

Arndt works from both the Chester and Flanders offices of RE/MAX Heritage Properties. She may be reached at the Chester office at 908-879-4700, at the Flanders office at 973-598-1700, by cell at 732-801-7995, or by email at MartineHomeSales@gmail.com.

Kathleen Hill began her career in real estate in 1984. After a break to manage a tennis/swim club, she returned to real estate in 2011 and joined RE/MAX Heritage Properties in 2012. Today, Hill works with homebuyers and sellers throughout New Jersey. She has received numerous professional honors. NJAR has honored her with its Circle of Excellence Award every year since 2016. She has also received regional RE/MAX awards, including the Executive Club and 100% Club Awards.

“Although I have been in the business for a long time, things are constantly changing. The e-PRO® Certification was a wonderful opportunity to brush up on my skills and knowledge. You are never too old to learn!”

Hill works from the Flanders office of RE/MAX Heritage Properties. She may be reached at the Flanders office at 973-598-1700, by cell at 973-219-6256 or via email at kathleenhillrealtor@gmail.com.

Kathy Reidinger started her real estate career with RE/MAX Heritage Properties six years ago. She works with clients throughout New Jersey with a focus on Long Valley and its surrounding communities, including Mt. Olive, Roxbury, Chester, Mendham, Hackettstown, and Allamuchy. Reidinger has also received regional honors from RE/MAX, including the Executive Club Award.

“I’m proud to hold the e-PRO® Certification,” said Reidinger. “I pride myself on keeping up with the current ways of doing business. Social media is a huge part of today’s society and using it will help my clients with their real estate needs.”

Reidinger actively participates in her community. She is a member Breaking the Barriers, a task force in Hackettstown that focuses on the stigma surrounding mental illness as well as raising awareness regarding suicide and substance abuse through dialogue and community action.

Reidinger works from the Chester office of RE/MAX Heritage Properties. She may be reached at the Chester office at 908-879-4700, by cell at 908-256-0326 or by email at kathyreidinger@gmail.com.