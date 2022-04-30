May 2, 2022 My Life Online Edition

|
|
|
|
|
|
May 2, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whitehouse Wind Symphony to Present Free Outdoor Concert to Commemorate Armed Force Day
|
The Whitehouse Wind Symphony, a community band under the direction of Branchburg resident James P. Sheeley, Jr., will present a free outdoor concert on Saturday, May 21st at 12pm at the Field of HonorⓇ at the Jacobus Vanderveer House in Bedminster to commemorate Armed Forces Day. The program will feature patriotic selections such as “America the Beautiful,” marches by John Philip Sousa, and selections from the Broadway musical “Les Miserables.”
|
CCM Design Students Return with Annual Fashion Show
|
|
|
|
The County College of Morris (CCM) annual student-run fashion show is back on the catwalk in-person this spring with the innovative theme “Revival of Fashion.”
The show will be held Wednesday, May 4, at 7 p.m. in the Student Community Center, Davidson Rooms, on CCM’s Randolph campus, 214 Center Grove Road. This runway event, which is open to the public, is sponsored by the CCM Fashion Club and the Art & Design Department.
|
|
|
|
5 Tips to Stretch Your Summer Travel Budget
|
(Family Features) Many of the nation’s leading travel experts are predicting a surge in travel this summer. It’s no surprise that after months of restrictions, Americans are ready to set out on their next adventures. While popular destinations are likely to be open and welcoming visitors, the uptick in traffic combined with higher prices may translate into more expensive travel.
If you’re planning a trip this summer, learn how to incorporate some smart spending strategies with these tips from the financial experts at Credit One Bank:
|
Sleeping Beauty Set to be Performed by Christian Drama School
|
|
|
|
The Christian Drama School of New Jersey will present a modern Christian version of “Sleeping Beauty”
|
Business Donates Fruit Trees to Project Self-Sufficiency
|
|
|
|
JCP&L, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., recently donated 25 apple, pear, peach, and nectarine trees to Project Self-Sufficiency to be planted throughout the agency’s 5-acre campus in Newton. The fruit harvested from the trees will be distributed to low-income individuals and families through the agency’s food pantry. On average, The Food Project at Project Self-Sufficiency offers 11,861 nutritious meals to 1,260 individuals each month. Volunteers also cultivate and maintain nine community vegetable gardens on the agency’s grounds and harvest fresh vegetables for daily distribution to local families during the spring, summer, and fall.
|
Career Events Scheduled to Support USPS Applicants
|
|
|
|
The United States Postal Service seeks applicants to fill more than three hundred federal positions starting at just under $20 an hour across the state of New Jersey.
|
CHS Senior Wins AANJ Governor’s Award
|
Chatham High School Senior, Jasmine Lewin, was chosen as the 2022 Art Administrators of New Jersey Visual Art Achievement Awards winner.
Her portfolio was selected from a pool of very talented artists from across New Jersey; the AANJ panel felt that Jasmine’s artwork stood out for its originality, craftsmanship, use of media, and the application of the elements and principles of art. She will be formally recognized at the Governor’s Awards in Art Education on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Jasmine will receive a $200 check from the Art Administrators of New Jersey organization in recognition of this honor.
|
|
|
|
I Remember Mom: So Dear and Precious Be Thy Talent and Divine Gift
|
By Richard Mabey Jr.
From about the Spring of 2009 till the end of 2015, Mom and I took a series of continuous education, creative writing classes at The Villages Continuing Education Program in Central Florida. We took a course on writing children’s stories and also a class on writing about one’s family history.
It was during the classes on writing children’s stories that my mom, Janet Ethel Kemmerer, did shine like a glistening diamond. Mom absolutely loved writing little children’s stories. I know I may be prejudiced in reporting this, but Mom truly was one of the absolute best students in the entire class. It was a relatively large class of about 40 students.
|
CHS Senior Wins Morris Arts Scholarship
|
|
|
|
Chatham High School senior Jack Pasacreta was awarded the 2022 Ehlers Arts Scholarship by Morris Arts. Jack plans to attend Northwestern University next fall, where he will continue to play the bassoon and study music in addition to other interests.
Morris Arts said, “Our evaluation panel was impressed with Jack’s dedication, technical ability, and the maturity of his artistic expression. They wish him success as he pursues his college studies at Northwestern University.”
|
Creator of ‘We Can Do It!’ Poster Uncovered
|
|
|
|
Seton Hall Professor James J. Kimble has again shed new light on the origins of the “We Can Do It!” poster commonly referred to as “Rosie the Riveter.”Originally produced in 1943 by J. Howard Miller for the Westinghouse Corporation as part of the factory production effort during World War II, the “We Can Do It!” poster was mass reproduced in the 1980s and came to be a revered representation of female empowerment. Although iconic, the model for the poster as well as its creator were long shrouded in mystery and misinformation.
|
What You Need to Know About Cholesterol: Stay in control to help prevent heart disease, heart attack and stroke
|
|
|
|
(Family Features) Understanding and improving cholesterol is important for people of all ages, including children and teens. Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels can help keep your heart healthy and lower your chances of getting heart disease or having a stroke.
High cholesterol usually has no symptoms. In fact, about 38% of adults in the United States are diagnosed with high cholesterol, according to the American Heart Association. Understanding what cholesterol is, the role it plays, when to get screened and how to manage it are important aspects of protecting your overall health and prevent a heart attack or stroke.
|
OneMontville and Pine Brook Jewish Center Continue Living Lessons Speaker Series with Rabbi Myers from Tree of Life Synagogue
|
|
|
|
OneMontville and The Pine Brook Jewish Center is pleased to announce its next Living Lessons Speaker: Rabbi Myers of Tree of Life Synagogue.
On October 27, 2018, during Shabbat morning services at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, eleven people from three congregations were killed and six others wounded in the deadliest attack against the Jewish community in the history of our nation. Rabbi Myers from Tree of Life will share what he’s learned about antisemitism, hate, violence and kindness.
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 7 PM
Location: Pine Brook Jewish Center, 174 Changebridge Road, Montville, NJ 07045
Buy Tickets: www.onemontville.org/w-events/rabbi-myers
Tickets are $5 online and $8 at the door.
For additional information, contact OneMontville at:
Email: contact@onemontville.org
Twitter: twitter.com/onemontvillenj
Instagram: instagram.com/onemontvillenj
Facebook: facebook.com/onemontvillenj
Website: OneMontville.org
|
Pack a Perfect Al Fresco Pairing
|
|
|
|
(Family Features) Heading outdoors for a fresh, homemade meal is an alluring activity when warm weather and sunshine provide a perfect opportunity for dining on the patio. Or, if some time away from the house is calling your name, packing a lunch and taking off for the park can be an ideal getaway without getting too far from home.
Next time the sun’s rays call your name, invite friends and family for a delicious picnic loaded with warm-weather flavors. Just lay out your favorite blanket on the grass or don an outdoor table with a classic checkered tablecloth then share recipes that make al fresco meals truly memorable.
|
Academy for Environmental Science Hosts Ecofest 2022
|
|
|
|
The Academy for Environmental Science of the Morris County Vocational School District will host its annual Ecofest on May 4 from 6-8 pm at the Jefferson Township High School, where the Academy is located. The event will be held in the high school cafeteria, 1010 Weldon Rd, Oak Ridge.
Ecofest 2022 is open to the public.
|
How to Be a Savvier Shopper
|
|
|
|
(Family Features) Whether you’re shopping online or in-store, you can ensure you’re getting the most for your money with a little extra planning.
These savvy shopping tips can help you score the most savings and added benefits while you’re at it.
Time Your Purchase
Before any big purchase, spend time researching the product and retailers to find potential upcoming sales or promotions.
|
West Orange High School Class Of 2019 Alumna Completes Research Semester in Kenya
|
|
|
|
West Orange High School Class of 2019 graduate and current senior at Princeton University Sessina Dani is completing a semester-long research project in Kenya.
Dani and her classmates have had some incredible experiences, beginning their trip at the Mpala Research Centre in Laikipia.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|