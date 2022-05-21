May 23, 2022 My Life Online Issue

(BPT) – Virtually everything in life can now be achieved with just a couple of clicks or swipes, including planning for a new deck. If you are looking to update your outdoor space, expert assistance is available right at your fingertips via your computer or mobile device. Thanks to advancements in rendering technology and user-friendly interfaces, there are lots of great tools and resources online to help guide you through the deck design and planning process – from inspiration to installation.

“Planning a deck may seem intimidating at first but it doesn’t have to be, especially with all of the help that is readily available online,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex, the world’s leading brand of high-performance composite decking and railing. “No matter where you are in the planning process, as they say, there’s an app for that!”