May 23, 2022 My Life Online Issue

|
|
|
|
|
|
Attention Business Owners reach Over 80,000 Opt In Emails
to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com
Next issue May 30, Deadline May 25
Go to www.iwantmypaper.com to sign up to receive your free copy!
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW
To Advertise Call Joe
973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online
May 23, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Teen Arts Festival Returns to County College of Morris, Live and In-Person
|
County College of Morris (CCM) returned to its longstanding tradition of hosting the Morris County Teen Arts Festival, live and in-person, on Friday, May 13. The annual festival recognizes the work of outstanding young student artists and highlights the educators who encourage their creative spirits in the classroom.
The event, sponsored by the Morris Area Arts Council, brought to campus over 800 middle- and high-school student artists and musicians from the public and private schools of Morris County, as well as homeschooled students. The theme, “Arts for Change,” asked students and teachers alike to consider the important interconnections between art and community and the power of art to foster communication and positive social change.
|
Secure Shredding and Food Drive at Packanack Community Church
|
|
|
|
The Packanack Community Church is sponsoring a safe and secure document shredding on Saturday, June 4, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This event will be held rain or shine, in the church parking lot located at 120 Lake Drive East, Wayne.
Additionally, the church will be conducting a drive-by food drop-off in conjunction with its shredding event in order to restock non-perishable food items in the food pantries that serve those in need in our greater Wayne area.
|
|
|
|
Former ESPN Analyst Named Exec Director of Center for Sports Media at Seton Hall
|
Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the appointment of Jane McManus as the inaugural executive director of the recently established Center for Sports Media (CSM) within the College of Communication and the Arts.
In this role, McManus will develop and implement a multi-year strategic plan for the Center to further establish it as a world-class forum for interdisciplinary academic training and theory with practical and experiential learning opportunities. McManus will build upon an existing strong foundation of Sports Media-related curricular offerings, including the concentration within the B.A. in Visual and Sound Media program and the minor area of study for undergraduate students, by offering an array of complementary co-curricular opportunities for students across the University.
|
CCM Offering a No-Cost Opportunity to Become a Certified Nurse Aide
|
|
|
|
In New Jersey, there is a demand for approximately 1,800 additional Certified Nurse Aides (CNAs). According to the New Jersey Hospital Association, that number is expected to grow by an additional 8,200 over the next decade. CNAs generally are employed in full-time jobs with benefits, including both health care and a 401(k). At County College of Morris (CCM), qualified individuals now can gain that certification – in as little as seven to 10 weeks – and at no cost.
With a $50,000 grant from the Community Foundation of New Jersey, funded by the Somerset Hills Health Foundation, CCM will be able to prepare 20 Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) individuals for a better career path as a CNA. ALICE families are those that do not fall into the federal poverty level, but whose earnings are not enough to meet basic household needs.
|
Deck tech: Top online tools for designing your dream deck
|
|
|
|
(BPT) – Virtually everything in life can now be achieved with just a couple of clicks or swipes, including planning for a new deck. If you are looking to update your outdoor space, expert assistance is available right at your fingertips via your computer or mobile device. Thanks to advancements in rendering technology and user-friendly interfaces, there are lots of great tools and resources online to help guide you through the deck design and planning process – from inspiration to installation.
“Planning a deck may seem intimidating at first but it doesn’t have to be, especially with all of the help that is readily available online,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex, the world’s leading brand of high-performance composite decking and railing. “No matter where you are in the planning process, as they say, there’s an app for that!”
|
Jurassic Quest, Nation’s Biggest Dinosaur Experience, Migrates to Edison – Tickets On Sale Now
|
|
|
|
The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Greater-New York/New Jersey families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at New Jersey Convention and Expo Center for a limited run July 29-31.
|
In-Person, Outdoor Family Expo Provides Resources to Families
|
Parents and caregivers are invited to attend an outdoor, in-person Family Expo on Project Self-Sufficiency’s expansive Newton campus, Thursday, May 26th, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Local social service and healthcare providers will be available to discuss resources for families in the areas of mental health, disability services, housing, domestic violence, social services, early childhood, health, and other topics. One family in attendance will be randomly selected to receive a gift card. The Family Expo is sponsored by the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency and Project Sussex Kids, the County Council for Young Children. Interactive activities and children’s activities will be available, and there will even be a pony on site to entertain children.
|
|
|
|
I Remember Mom: Hold Dear To Heart, A Joyous Spirit
|
By Richard Mabey Jr.
I was always amazed how my mom, Janet Kemmerer Mabey, kept such a wonderfully joyous and happy spirit through tough times. Mom endured three major brain surgeries. The first of which took over six hours. Mom managed to keep a smile on her face through it all.
Mom loved children. Mom understood children in a very innate, inborn, spiritual way. For well over 20 years, Mom served as a Crossing Guard for the children of Lincoln Park. Mom made sure that the children safely crossed the street on their way to school and on their way home after school.
Mom earned an Associate’s Degree in psychology, at County College of Morris. She took a significant number of courses that focused on child psychology. Mom had always wanted to be a kindergarten teacher. Her dream was curtailed when she was diagnosed with having four brain aneurysms.
|
How to live BIG in your backyard this summer
|
|
|
|
(BPT) – The sun is shining, a warm breeze is blowing and you’re itching to get outside. You finally step out the door, and what do you see? A vast, empty space with untapped potential. When it comes to designing your backyard staycation station for the summer, you want to make a BIG statement. After all, this is the place where you can be the hostess with the mostest, ready to mix up some margs at a moment’s notice or mingle late into the night by firelight. Patio and outdoor spaces can be tricky to style and decorate, which is why Big Lots has created a step-by-step guide to deck out your backyard this summer.
|
Summer Workplace Training Program Offered to Select Number of Area Teens
|
|
|
|
A limited number of positions will be available in the Summer Youth Employment Program at Project Self-Sufficiency during July and August. Rising Sussex County high school sophomores and juniors will receive free employability skills instruction at Project Self-Sufficiency, and will participate in paid, on-the-job training. The Summer Youth Employment Program will take place Monday – Thursday, July 11th – August 12th. Eligibility guidelines include family income, transportation status, current enrollment in high school, vaccination against the Covid vaccine, and other factors.
|
Community Forum to Address Impact of Alzheimer’s at Wayne Township Health Department
|
|
|
|
Local government and non-profit experts will discuss resources for individuals and family caregivers struggling with the impact of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia at a free Wayne Community Forum on Tuesday, May 24th, 4 – 6 p.m. at the Wayne Township Health Department, 475 Valley Road, Meeting Room #2.
“Nearly 200,000 people ages 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease in New Jersey, affecting an estimated 360,000 family caregivers,” said Diane Silbernagel, Executive Director of HomeCare Options, the not-for-profit home care agency in Wayne.
|
CHS Awarded Grant to Mobilize Electric Lawncare Sustainability Project
|
|
|
|
Chatham High School has received a $2000 Sustainable Jersey for Schools grant funded by the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA). The School District of the Chathams will use this money to purchase electric leaf blowers and hedge trimmers in a pilot program that will help SDOC determine how best to transition the current gas-powered fleet of lawn care equipment to electric alternatives.
Superintendent Dr. Mike LaSusa said, “On behalf of the School District of the Chathams and Chatham High School, I would like to express my gratitude and support to Sustainable Jersey for their generosity and commitment to environmental sustainability.
|
Registry 101: Must-have items to put on your wedding wish list
|
|
|
|
(BPT) – If you’ve got wedding bells in your future, chances are you also have a million things to do before the big day. And one to-do item that could surely use more attention is creating your wedding registry. The beauty of a well-thought-out registry is that it helps everyone: Your friends and family know they’ll be helping you and your spouse start your life together with things that you really want, and you’ll look forward to a well-stocked home provided by the love and thoughtfulness of the ones who matter most to you.
|
Caldwell University Celebrates Opening of State-of-the-Art Student Lounge
|
3 tips for getting the most return on your college degree
|
|
|
|
(BPT) – With the rising cost of education, you might be thinking, is college really worth the investment? If you’re heading to college soon and trying to figure out what your ideal degree will net you, here are a few considerations to keep in mind.
Research majors and corresponding career opportunities
A recent study by the Federal Reserve analyzed college majors that offer the most earning potential after graduation. Chemical engineering, aerospace engineering and computer engineering topped the list of degrees with the highest salaries for college graduates. Others near the top of the list include pharmacy, computer science, business analytics and finance.
|
Is your garden thriving? Thank a breeder!
|
|
|
|
(BPT) – Today you don’t need to be a horticultural expert to grow tasty tomatoes, mouth-watering watermelon or fragrant lilacs. Advances in breeding over the past decade have resulted in plants that are easier for home gardeners to grow. They are more disease resistant, weather tolerant and prolific than ever before. “These researchers are dedicated to developing varieties that grow well in our various climates and perform better than the varieties from the past. They’re focusing on new plants that can bring more to the garden: more flowers, more fruits, more disease resistance, all in convenient sizes for today’s garden,” says Diane Blazek, executive director at National Garden Bureau (NGB). “Many of NGB’s Year Of plant selections have seen major breeding improvements in the last few years and that’s why we chose them. It’s an exciting time for all gardeners.”
|
|
|
|
|
|
Questions? Contact us today 973-809-4784
joe@mylifepublications.com
|