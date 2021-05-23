May 24, 2021 My Life Online Edition

OPINION: Team Biden’s Rigid Control of the Press

From the right

BY TIM GRAHAM

Everyone knew instinctively that the Biden White House would get enormous cooperation and positive media coverage from the “news” media, given that it follows the alleged democracy-darkening Donald Trump days. But Team Biden’s control of the narrative can look more like a stranglehold.

On May 10, Politico revealed that “If you’ve read a quote from an administration official in a newspaper or a wire story recently, there’s a good chance that the White House communications team had an opportunity to edit it first.”