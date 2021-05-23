May 24, 2021 My Life Online Edition

|
Special Memorial Day Tribute to a Local Fallen Soldier
On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31st, the life of Cpl Hayden Harris will be honored.
CCM to Recognize Culinary Students with Disabilities and Dual Enrolled High Schoolers with Special Graduation Ceremony
OPINION: Team Biden’s Rigid Control of the Press
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
Everyone knew instinctively that the Biden White House would get enormous cooperation and positive media coverage from the “news” media, given that it follows the alleged democracy-darkening Donald Trump days. But Team Biden’s control of the narrative can look more like a stranglehold.
On May 10, Politico revealed that “If you’ve read a quote from an administration official in a newspaper or a wire story recently, there’s a good chance that the White House communications team had an opportunity to edit it first.”
Netcong Board of Education President named President of the Morris County School Boards Association
Bernadette Dalesandro has served as a Board of Education member for 26 years, and most of those years have been spent as a Board Trustee for the Netcong School District. During her tenure as a Board of Education member for the Netcong School District, she has seen the passing of a successful referendum to complete needed updates at the school and the district move to integrating technology and a one-to-one Chromebook initiative for students in grades two through eight.
Caldwell University Announces New Vice President for Academic Affairs
Caldwell University is pleased to announce the selection of its new Vice President for Academic Affairs, Peter Ubertaccio, Ph.D., effective June 28th, 2021.
Dr. Ubertaccio, a native of Morristown, New Jersey, is currently the dean of the Thomas and Donna May School of Arts & Sciences and an associate professor of political science at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts.
Can’t Stop Her: Working Mom Overcomes Pandemic Challenges—Family, Career, and Virtual Classes—to Earn Centenary University MBA
Two years ago, working mother Takisha Knight was juggling the demands of a full-time job in the pharmaceutical industry while raising her two children. Like most working moms, she didn’t have much free time, but in the back of her mind, she couldn’t let go of her longtime dream to earn an MBA.
I Remember Dad: Studying Chemistry
By Richard Mabey Jr.
In mid September of 1969, in the start of my junior year at Boonton High School, I got a D on my first chemistry quiz. I was devastated. It was the first time that I had ever gotten a grade of D, in my entire life. My world was falling apart. A great moral and ethical dilemma suddenly fell upon me, not as a feather floating downward to my shoulders, but rather as the weight of a heavy boat anchor suddenly descending upon me at full speed. The question haunted me, should I tell my mom and dad about my D, or just rip up my test paper and throw it in the trash can at school?
MPAC Receives Commendation for Safety Protocols from Atlantic Health
Two New Sculptures Installed at Laurelwood Arboretum
Morristown National Historical Park Presents Photography Exhibition and Programs from its First “Virtual” Artist-in-Residence
Morristown National Historical Park presents “Jockey Hollow. A Closer Look,” a fine art photography exhibition and companion programs by Xiomaro, the park’s first “Virtual” Artist-in-Residence, at its Jockey Hollow Visitor Center at Tempe Wick Road, Morristown, New Jersey.
Morris County Maintains AAA Financial Rating
Moody’s Investors Service again issued its top, AAA rating of Morris County’s financial stability in its review of $5.2 million in county guaranteed bonds offered through the Morris County Improvement Authority in connection with a Whippany Firehouse project.
OPINION: Daddy’s Girl: Liz Cheney, Me and History
BY JAMIE STIEHM
Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Jamie Stiehm.
Daggers are out for Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday, when House Republicans will rid her of a leadership post.
Sorry, Daddy’s girl. No, really. We have a history.
Evolution at work: A Cheney told the truth in public.
The Wyoming congresswoman, 54, took a lonely stand by defying former President Donald Trump’s “big lie,” as she put it, that the 2020 election victory was stolen. There’s no room for truth in her party.
Health Hacks for Living Life to the Fullest
(BPT) – It’s hard to keep up with the latest health and wellness trends, especially with so much conflicting information out there. In reality, one way to help navigate which approach to health and wellness is right for you is as simple as understanding the science behind giving your body what it needs – not the latest trends. While many fads may offer positive benefits, what’s most important is much easier to follow than the latest health craze.
Netcong Elementary School Students and Staff Raise Money for Families Promise of Morris
This spring, the Netcong School Student Council, in collaboration with Netcong’s Corner Coffee Shop Crew, hosted a schoolwide fundraiser for staff and students called “Houses For Change” to support families who are affected by homelessness through an organization called Family Promise.
Power Up Athletic Performance with Real Milk-Inspired Dishes
(Family Features) From little ones learning the game to professional athletes pushing sports to new levels, nutrition impacts the ability to re-energize, stay hydrated and reach peak performance.
Heath Village Retirement Community Hosts Virtual Open House
Heath Village Retirement Community is hosting VIRTUAL Open Houses on June 9 and July 14. Each program will begin at 11 a.m. RSVP is required.
3 Ways to Ditch Single-Use Plastics
Long Valley to Host Laser Tag Game Night
Washington Township Recreation is so thrilled to be offering for the first time, “Laser Tag” to our Washington Township Residents! The event will be provided by Game truck and we are calling all boys and girls ages 13-18 years old to come out for an exciting evening of “Team Laser Tag!”
Morris County Tourism Bureau Launches New Walking Tour App & Video
The Morris County Tourism Bureau is celebrating National Tourism Week by launching a free, digital walking tour app and a new video welcoming visitors back to the area.
The short video salute features several local business owners who are open and ready to get back to pre-COVID-19 levels of service. They include museums, attractions and restaurants who are expanding days and hours of operation and offering special meals and deals.
Front Line Environmental Groups Eligible for Grants to Protect Environmental and Cultural Treasures in NJ Highlands
Sonia Ron Joins DASACC as Bilingual Counselor
The Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Crisis Center of Warren County (DASACC) is proud to announce and welcome Sonia Ron in the newly-created position of Bilingual Counselor. Sonia will be responsible for providing domestic violence and sexual assault counseling, case management, and community outreach to Spanish-speaking survivors in our communities.
