May 30, 2022 My Life Online Issue

|
|
|
|
|
|
Attention Business Owners reach Over 80,000 Opt In Emails
to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com
Next issue June 6, Deadline June 1
Go to www.iwantmypaper.com to sign up to receive your free copy!
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW
To Advertise Call Joe
973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online
May 30, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Breast Cancer Survivors Invited to Celebration
|
Breast cancer survivors are invited to a unique celebration of life at Project Self-Sufficiency on Saturday, June 4th, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Survivor Celebration will feature break-out sessions, lunch, music and interactive exhibits. A keynote presentation will be offered by therapist, author and motivational speaker Diane Lang. Music will be provided by Sue Polcer.
|
Project Self-Sufficiency Offers Free, Virtual Information Sessions Regarding Covid
|
|
|
|
Dr. Thomas Bader will present the latest information about the coronavirus and discuss variants, vaccines, and the impact of the virus on pregnancy in a virtual, interactive workshop hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency on Tuesday, June 7th, noon. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation. The free presentation is part of a regular series offered through Zoom which is open to the public; interested attendees should call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 for log-in details.
|
|
|
|
Mount Olive Chamber Hosting Annual BAHA Awards
|
The BAHA Awards are back in Mount Olive. On June 14, the Mount Olive Chamber of Commerce will host their annual awards night at David’s Country Inn in Hackettstown.
The Business Person of the Year is presented to a business person and chamber member who has demonstrated outstanding professionalism in service to the business community.
|
Harmonica Sunbeam to Host June 6 Pride Drag Show at Vanguard Theater
|
|
|
|
Harmonica Sunbeam, who has been delighting audiences at nightclubs, cabarets, and fundraising events throughout the United States and abroad for over 27 years, will host Montclair’s first ever Pride Drag & Variety Show, at Vanguard Theater, 180 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, on June 6, 2022 at 7:30PM. Vanguard Theater is presenting the event with Out Montclair, as part of a week of Pride events.
|
West Orange High School Senior to Receive
Ge-Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute Scholarship
|
|
|
|
West Orange High School senior Austin Cowley has been named a recipient of the GE-Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute Scholarship.
According to the Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute website:
“The GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program honors the legacy and character of our nation’s 40th President by rewarding college-bound students who demonstrate exemplary leadership, drive, integrity, and citizenship with financial assistance to pursue higher education. Through the generous support of GE, this national program annually awards $10,000 renewable scholarships to numerous students.”
|
Centenary University Medical Laboratory Science Program Receives Initial Accreditation
|
|
|
|
Centenary University has received initial accreditation for its Medical Laboratory Science program from the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS). Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, NAACLS is committed to being the premier international agency for accreditation and approval of quality educational programs in the clinical laboratory sciences and related health professions.
|
June 11 motorcycle run to benefit Raritan Headwaters
|
Attention motorcycle riders! Want to enjoy a scenic ride “over the river and through the woods,” while raising funds to help protect local streams and water quality?
If so, you’re invited to join the 19th “Ride for the River,” a motorcycle run on Saturday, June 11, to support the conservation mission of the nonprofit Raritan Headwaters Association (RHA).
|
|
|
|
I Remember Mom: The Dark Letter
|
By Richard Mabey Jr.
It was during the Fall of my second year of college, attending County College of Morris, that the Dark Letter arrived. It was some time in the middle of November of 1972. I remember that it was after Halloween and before Thanksgiving that the letter arrived in the mail.
|
Project Self-Sufficiency Offers Free, Virtual Family Law Seminar
|
|
|
|
Project Self-Sufficiency will host a virtual Family Law seminar on Thursday, June 2nd, 6:00 p.m. Participants will discuss child support, grounds for divorce, court procedures, alimony, parenting time, equitable distribution of assets, and other topics related to divorce.
|
Chair Yoga Classes Offered at Laurelwood Arboretum
|
|
|
|
Stretch your body, relax your mind and relieve your tensions at gentle chair yoga classes at the Knippenberg Center for Education at Laurelwood Arboretum, 725 Pines Lake Drive West, Wayne. There will be two 10-week sessions of classes on Wednesdays at 10:30 am. The first session begins June 1st and the second begins August 24th
|
Professional Health Careers Open House at County College of Morris (CCM)
|
|
|
|
County College of Morris (CCM) invites all who interested in learning about the many exciting and rewarding health careers to an Open House on Saturday, June 11, in Cohen Hall, Room 124 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“Whether you are new to CCM or a current student not yet in the professional phases, we invite you to learn about health and exercise science, nursing, public health, paramedic science, radiography and respiratory therapy,” says Professor Lesley Anne Andrew, chairperson of the Department of Nursing.
|
Liver Patients, Families, and Medical Professionals Walk to End Liver Disease
|
|
|
|
The American Liver Foundation (ALF) will return to in-person Liver Life Walks to be held in local cities and towns throughout the country starting in May.
The New Jersey Liver Life Walk will be held on Sunday, June 12 in Verona, New Jersey at Verona Park
“If you have ever been touched by liver disease, we invite you to join,” said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer of American Liver Foundation (ALF).
|
RHS Choir to Host Disney Sing-A-Long and Character Meet
|
|
|
|
The Roxbury High School Choir Department will host a Disney Sing-A-Long on Tuesday, May 31st at 7:00 PM at the Meeker Street Blue Pavilions.
|
Coffee, Croissants and Conversation with the Business Department at County College of Morris
|
|
|
|
County College of Morris (CCM) invites students interested in learning about business degrees and certificates to a Coffee, Croissants and Conversation with the Chairperson and Assistant Chairperson of Business. The informal program is to be held on Wednesday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Cohen Hall, Room 204 on the CCM campus.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Questions? Contact us today 973-809-4784
joe@mylifepublications.com
|