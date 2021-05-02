May 3,2021 My Life Online

|
|
|
|
|
|
Attention Business Owners reach Over 80,000 Opt In Emails
to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com
Next issue May 10, Deadline Wednesday May 5
|
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW
To Advertise Call Joe
973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Teachers and Their Students Remain Resilient Amidst the Pandemic
(StatePoint) Throughout this past year, teachers have been tasked with conducting hybrid or fully remote learning while guiding students through a global pandemic and nationwide social injustices. Amid such challenges, teachers have developed unique ways to stay resilient, while also driving engagement for students.
|
|
|
|
Centenary University Strengthens Partnership with Sussex County Community College
|
|
|
|
OPINION: The Wathcdogs Nap for Biden
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
President Biden averaged a 56% job approval rating from his inauguration through March, according to Gallup, about the same as the ratings of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, and much higher than former President Donald Trump’s (42%). One factor in that approval might be the tone of press coverage.
Rich Noyes and Bill D’Agostino of the Media Research Center studied ABC, CBS and NBC evening-news programs from Jan. 20 through April 9. Televised evaluations of Biden’s performance (not including politicians and administration officials) were 59% positive.
|
Family-Friendly Ideas for Summer Fun
(Family Features) Warm, sunny days are the perfect setting for making family memories, but they’re also ideal opportunities to encourage kids to get creative and let their imaginations soar.
These ideas for summertime activities encourage family interaction, and the more kids get to help plan and organize the details, the more engaged you can expect them to be.
|
|
|
|
How Trucking Industry Protocols Help Keep Roads Safe
(Family Features) As both commuters and tourists return to the roads this year, they’ll likely find even more commercial trucks, which are currently moving freight at unprecedented levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many people often wonder how safe those 80,000-pound tractor-trailers next to them on the interstates really are.
To gauge the feelings of U.S. adults traveling those roadways, one of the nation’s largest trucking companies, U.S. Xpress, developed a Safe Trucking Report to spotlight a few ways it’s helping make roads safer for all drivers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infuse Living Spaces with Color
(Family Features) From experiences to surroundings, the past year has brought a renewed focus on feeding the soul. In an era of overstimulation and information overload, many are finding a new appreciation for living life minimally but with maximum experiences.
That mentality is increasingly evident in all aspects of life, especially with home design and decor. After all, spending more time at home means more time to discover what truly evokes happiness.
|
The Digital Learning Tools Making Remote-Learning Easier on Everyone
|
|
|
|
What Does 5G Tech Mean for You?
(StatePoint) By now, you’ve heard about 5G or might have access to it on your smartphone, but do you know what it is, how it works or what it can do for you?
5G is the next generation of wireless technology, building on its predecessors 2G, 3G and 4G, and is available on today’s smartphones to make and receive calls, run applications and send and receive data.
|
Graduates Once Again Rave About the Value of Their CCM Education
The results are in and graduates from County College of Morris (CCM) are raving about the quality of their CCM education and the college’s ability to provide them with a solid foundation for success.
Once again, the college’s survey of recent graduates found them enthusiastic about the education they received and resulting opportunities.
|
Ice Cream Made with Love for Mom
(Culinary.net) Few relationships are as special as a bond between a mother and her child. There is often so much laughter, so much love and so many good times spent around food and family over the years.
|
|
|
|
OPINION: If All the World’s a Stage, COVID-19 Is Writing the Script
BY VERONIQUE DE RUGY
Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Veronique de Rugy.
The 9/11 attacks gave us the heightened security theater now on display in all U.S. airports. Day after day for the last two decades, Transportation Security Administration agents have patted down travelers from teens to the elderly, looking for weapons that nobody expects to find. While airplane cockpit doors are now locked to prevent hijackings, the pat-downs remain.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I Remember Dad: Sacred Be Thy Holy Bible
By Richard Mabey Jr.
I hold my father’s Holy Bible with sacred trust. This the very same Holy Bible that my dad carried with him all throughout his time of service in the Seventh Army Air Corps, during the Second World War. It is a pocket-size Bible. Dad wrote his name on the inside of this Bible, when he was going through basic training at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Alabama.
|
|
|
|
PSS Journey and The Food Project are Back on the Road
Project Self-Sufficiency’s mobile services vehicle, PSS Journey, has returned to the road after a year-long hiatus due to the public health crisis. This year, the RV will be joined by the agency’s mobile food delivery van, The Food Project, with regularly scheduled visits to Franklin, Hopatcong, Netcong, Sussex, and Vernon. Individuals and families are encouraged to check the Project Self-Sufficiency website, or their own municipal websites, for the itinerary.
|
|
|
|
Retiring Single: 5 Strategies to Consider
(StatePoint) Planning on retiring single? You aren’t alone. Nearly 22 million Americans age 65 and older were unmarried in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, representing 41.5% of those in that age category. And for women, it’s more likely to be the case. According to the Administration on Aging, 54% of older women are unmarried, as compared to 30% of older men.
|
|
|
|
Exploring the Connection Between Math and the Arts
|
|
|
|
Healing Veterans and Helping the Environment Go Hand-in-Hand
(StatePoint) What does helping the environment have to do with veterans suffering from psychological trauma brought about by their combat experience? A lot, actually.
That is because one organization, Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets), is busy delivering thousands of arts-and-crafts therapy kits to veterans each month, and most kits are made largely from recycled materials. The kits provide an important therapeutic benefit for veterans and active-duty military recovering from wounds, injuries and the long-term psychological effects of warfare, including post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.
|
Annual Plant Sale at Laurelwood Arboretum
Just in time for Mother’s Day, Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum will host its annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The arboretum is located at 725 Pines Lake Drive West (entrances at Vale Road and Pines Lake Drive) in Wayne.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Questions? Contact us today 973-809-4784
joe@mylifepublications.com
|