May 3,2021 My Life Online

OPINION: The Wathcdogs Nap for Biden

From the right

BY TIM GRAHAM

President Biden averaged a 56% job approval rating from his inauguration through March, according to Gallup, about the same as the ratings of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, and much higher than former President Donald Trump’s (42%). One factor in that approval might be the tone of press coverage.

Rich Noyes and Bill D’Agostino of the Media Research Center studied ABC, CBS and NBC evening-news programs from Jan. 20 through April 9. Televised evaluations of Biden’s performance (not including politicians and administration officials) were 59% positive.