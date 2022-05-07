May 9 2022 My Life Publication Online Issue

|
Morris Museum Announces an Exhibition that Reimagines the Guinness Collection from a Contemporary Lens
A Contemporary Spin: The Guinness Collection Re/Imagined is an exhibition of mechanical musical instruments and automata from the Murtogh D. Guinness Collection presented by the Morris Museum in Morristown, New Jersey. The exhibition was developed by graduate students in the M.A. Museum Professions program at Seton Hall University, under the leadership of Professor Gregory Stevens and student co-project managers Christopher Bohm and Julie Golt. This exhibition is on view in Hedley Gallery from now through September 18, 2022.
Local Creatives, “Songwriter Christopher Scott Welch & Friends,” to Release Original Lullaby — for All Moms — on Mother’s Day Weekend
|
“Songwriter Christopher Scott Welch & Friends” will share their original song, “My Ukulele Baby (Mommy Version)”, featuring M(s.) Mary Niewola as the lead singer, on Mother’s Day of 2022 to comfort moms and their children.
The song was created and co-written by current Randolph resident, Songwriter Christopher Scott Welch (ASCAP), who is also a producer, a singer, and a former Grammy voter. Welch co-wrote the song with songwriter, singer, pianist, and arranger Dan Thompson (ASCAP).
Rutherfurd Hall Foundation Announces “Celebrate the Arts” Festival, Art Show and Live Performances running May 12- 22
|
The Rutherfurd Hall Foundation (RHF) is proud to announce the upcoming “Celebrate the Arts Festival” that will take place May 12- 22. This cultural showcase will include an elegant opening night Gala Art Show, and go on to feature performances including music, dance and opera. The celebration will conclude with a two-day film festival consisting of work from locally sourced filmmakers.
Famed artist and festival supporter Peter Maier will be showcasing two prints of his extraordinary artwork at the festival, Pisces and Under My Thumb. These prints and other potential works by Maier will be available for purchase. The festival will also display a video that exhibits Maier’s artistic and creative process.
Registration is Open for the 2022 Wreaths Across America Stem to Stone Races
|
Wreaths Across America (WAA) proudly announces that registration is open for its annual Stem to Stone Races which are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. A live, in-person event will take place in Columbia Falls, Maine, on the tip lands where balsam is grown and harvested each year to make the veterans’ wreaths that are then placed on the headstones of our nation’s heroes for Wreaths Across America Day. Participants can also join in on the fun from anywhere utilizing one of the many virtual options.
Click here to register or learn more about this event. – https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/ColumbiaFalls/2022StemtoStone5K
Morris County Honors COVID-19 Response Partners
|
The Morris County Board of County Commissioners presented Resolutions of Honor to five organizations that greatly assisted county first responders in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic at key points since the days when the deadly virus first hit the region.
“Everyone in Morris County is grateful to those who helped us get this far and overcome the pandemic, despite the many people we lost in our two-year journey. Tonight, we want to honor the efforts of five of Morris County’s COVID-19 response partners,” said Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen, at the presentation ceremony during a Commissioners’ work session meeting in Morristown.
Collaborative & Quick; Unique & Diverse: May Pop-Up Exhibit at West Orange Arts Center Features Four Local Artists
|
The West Orange Arts Council (WOAC) presents an eclectic art viewing experience for artists and art lovers and a range of media with a pop-up art gallery show now through May 21, 2022 at the West Orange Arts Center on 551 Valley Road, West Orange.
This Pop-Up Exhibit or temporary art event with a much shorter run than a traditional exhibit, features West Orange Arts Council members Leslie Jacobsen, Carol T. Jenkins, Monica Sztybel, Rachel Pruzan. A “Meet the Artist” reception will take place on Saturday, May 7 from 1-4pm, with an afternoon of “Music for Mom” featuring jazz and classical flute and keyboard music by Liana and Prin. The WOAC Gift Shoppe will be open for last minute, one-of-a-kind gifts for moms, grandmoms, sisters, or yourself. WOAC gallery hours are Saturdays (May 7, 14, 21) from 11am-4pm.
Roxbury’s Sunflower Project: ‘We Stand with Ukraine’
|
Roxbury Township elementary schools used sunflower crafts to show love and support for the people of Ukraine. The sunflower ties us all to the Ukrainian people so naturally the students at Franklin, Jefferson, Kennedy, and Nixon were happy to take part in the sunflower project.
Both Jefferson Preschool Teacher Patti Klein and Art Teacher Sandra Mueller at Jefferson School shared, “It says something about a culture when their national flower is the sunflower.”
|
I Remember Mom: Hold Dear To Heart, Thy Courageous Faith
|
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Can an old board, a little stream, and the surroundings of forest trees and thistle growing wild, bring a kind, gentle, elderly woman back in time; from whence she was once a little girl with a vast and infinite imagination and an immense love of nature?
One of my mom’s older sisters, Mabel Kemmerer Bay, always held a great love and respect for nature. Aunt Mabel lived in a woodsy section of Montville. She was a very wise woman and had a great respect and appreciation for the Native American blood that flowed through her veins. My grandmother’s grandmother was a Native American.
Seton Hall University Begins Partnership with Colombia’s Universidad de los Andes
|
Seton Hall University and the Universidad de los Andes (Uniandes) in Colombia have formed a partnership designed to facilitate collaboration between the two institutions as part of their membership in the International Federation of Catholic Universities (IFCU).
The formal partnership is anticipated to lead to innovations in research and educational practice, such as scientific discovery and application. It will also allow for student and professor exchanges and present opportunities for grant funding from international agencies.
“The Art Alchemist” Partners with West Orange High School And Nikhil Badlani Foundation For Street Mural
|
Elijah Minton, aka “The Art Alchemist,” a West Orange High School graduate and up-and-coming urban artist, partnered with West Orange High School AP Art students and the Nikhil Badlani Foundation to design “Hope,” a street mural to slow down traffic near Hazel Elementary School.
Automata Convention Returns to the Morris Museum on May 20 – 22, 2022
|
Returning after a COVID related pause, the popular AutomataCon is a convention of and for artists, collectors, historians, and enthusiasts of automatons and related kinetic art. This three-day event is being held at and in conjunction with the Morris Museum in Morristown, New Jersey on May 20 – 22, 2022. The Morris Museum, a Smithsonian affiliate, is the home of the Murtogh D. Guinness Collection of Mechanical Musical Instruments and Automata.
CHS Green Team Showcases Exhibit on Climate Change for Earth Day
|
In honor of Earth Day, the Chatham High School Green Team, the school’s environmental club, invited students and staff to view their artistic and informative exhibit titled “Global Problems, Global Solutions” in the front lobby of the high school.
The exhibit’s panels focused on different continents and the challenges each faces as a result of climate change. The panels also showcased global efforts from various countries to tackle these problems.
Five CHS Students Recognized in State Research Project Competitions
|
Five Chatham High School researchers from the CHS Research Club successfully presented their projects at the state competitions, the North Jersey Regional Science Fair (NJRSF) and the North Jersey Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (NJ JSHS). Dr. Yelena Naumova, CHS Science teacher, is the advisor to the Research Club, which facilitates and supports independent student research.
Stephen Andrews, a CHS senior, Co-President of the Research Club, and four year competitor, won the top NJRSF award and an award for participation in the 2020 International Science and Engineering Fair for his project titled “Automatic Speed Tracking Tool for Amateur Sports.” He also won the Four-Year NJRSF Participation Award.
Project Self-Sufficiency Offers Free, Virtual Bankruptcy Seminar
|
Project Self-Sufficiency will host a free, virtual Bankruptcy seminar, Thursday, May 12th, 5:30 p.m. Attorney Steve McNally will discuss the process of filing for bankruptcy, as well as the options available to those facing overwhelming credit card debt, foreclosure, or asset repossession. The free legal education seminar is a program of the Sussex County Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency. The presentation is free and open to the public; interested participants must call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 to obtain log-in information.
Kiwanis Club of Denville Hosting Fish and Chips Dinner
|
The Kiwanis Club of Denville will be hosting a FISH & CHIPS Fundraiser on Friday, May 20th from 5-7pm. You can Eat in or Take out at Riverview Annex next to St. Mary’s Church in Denville. It will be prepared by Tastefully British ($15/per order for Adults and $8 for Children under the age of 12 – Cash or Venmo Accepted.) Chicken & Chips will be available as well. The Mission of Kiwanis is to help kids around the world. Local clubs look out for our communities. This fundraiser will support a Local Student Scholarship Program.
West Orange High School Sophomore to Receive New Jersey Governor’s Award in Arts Education For 2022
|
West Orange High School sophomore Makayla Rivera will receive a New Jersey Governor’s Award in Arts Education for 2022 at an awards ceremony on May 26.
Rivera will receive her award for a piece of poetry. She was nominated by NAACP Oranges and Maplewood ACT-SO Program for the Humanities following her Gold medal award in their Written Poetry Competition.
Seven County College of Morris Students Awarded a Free Field Trip to Yellowstone
|
The Parks Program, an interdisciplinary institute at County College of Morris (CCM), is venturing to Yellowstone National Park with its first-ever student group this month.
Seven CCM students were competitively selected for this once-in-a-lifetime, free opportunity to visit the national park May 14 through May 19. They are sharing the experience with three CCM professors who are collaborating onsite to teach art history, biology and storytelling in the amazing outdoor classroom.
Heath Village Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Arbor Day
|
Celebrating Arbor Day has been a time-honored tradition at Heath Village since 1974. Over the past 48 years Heath Village in recognition of this important day has planted more than 52 trees across its 100+ acre campus.
Our Arbor Day ceremony took on even greater significance when nearly 30 years ago, the Friendship Center students became a part of this annual celebration.
Heath Village was able to resume this special tradition after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19. Together, the students and the resident came to together to help plant this year’s tree, an Okame Cherry Tree, Prunus x ‘Okame.’
Rhododendron Festival at Laurelwood Arboretum
|
Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum will host a Rhododendron Festival on May 14 and 15 at 725 Pines Lake Road in Wayne. “Rhododendrons are Laurelwood’s signature plant. Seeing the more than 100 varieties in bloom throughout the arboretum is one of the year’s most memorable experiences,” said Joseph Di Giacomo, Master Gardener and Chairperson of Laurelwood’s Rhododendron Study Team. “Our rhododendron collection includes more than 400 named hybrids and species, many of which were raised and planted decades ago by John and Dorothy Knippenberg, who established the arboretum.”
