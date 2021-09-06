MCST Teachers Attend 4 Day Teacher Led Professional Development

As summer comes to a close, staff at Morris County School of Technology are busy preparing for the upcoming school year. Teachers and staff participated in the annual MCST Summer Institute–teacher-driven professional development that focuses on exploring best teaching practices and preparing for the new school year.

Organized by Achievement Coaches Jennifer Skomial and Samantha Shane, the four-day event included teacher-led sessions such as: reflection on hybrid/virtual learning, student choice projects, grading practices, redefining school culture, authentic assessments, classroom discussions, social-emotional learning, and career ready practices. The professional learning focused on providing an engaging and supportive environment for students, especially as a result of the challenges with Covid-19.

“Summer Institute is professional development provided for our teachers by our teachers. This initiative allows our teachers to share their expertise and provide strategies for improving instruction. Because this professional development opportunity is in-house, our teachers are able to tailor sessions to meet the learning needs of our district allowing success to be replicated across grades and discipline,” stated Lisa Adams, Supervisor of Instruction.

“MCST’s Summer Institute was a great way to get back into the classroom after an unconventional year of teaching. The sessions and collaborative time with colleagues were incredibly beneficial to start the school year strong,” shared Gina Visconti, teacher of English.

As a result of the week, teachers have developed interdisciplinary lessons, fostered relationships with new staff members, and prepared activities with a greater focus on social-emotional learning, to ensure students are successful during this transition back to the classroom.

Amidst the professional learning, there was time built in for some fellowship. Staff members were greeted each day with coffee and snacks, thanks to MCST’s Parent Teacher Organization. Generous donations from other local establishments provided teachers with a daily raffle to ramp up each day. Special thanks to The Pasta Shop, Thatcher McGee’s, Denville Dairy, and Mancino’s Pizza and Italian Cuisine.

Teachers and school staff are looking forward to welcoming students to class on September 8th.

The Morris County Vocational School District (www.mcvts.org) provides vocational and enrichment programs that inspire and prepare students to succeed in today’s world and pursue tomorrow’s opportunities. To learn more about full-time academies and share-time high school programs, visit www.mcvts.org or call 973-627-4600 ext. 277