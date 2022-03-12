Memorial School weight/fitness room 

PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT

Students at Memorial Middle School in Woodland Park have an extensive new weight and fitness room located in the auxiliary gym. This is a fully functional gym containing a variety of equipment that was obtained by ELA teacher, Mr. Segarra, who also acquired various donations in order to fill the room.

Mr. Segarra reached out to local gyms as well as personal contact to obtain the equipment. The majority was donated from a local gym, Women’s Way Fitness, and their contributions included: free weights, dumbbells, plyometric stairs, weight machines, ab/core machine, weight racks, spin cycles, resistance bands, kettlebells, exercise balls, Barre weights, a balance ball and more.

Through personal donations and those obtained by contacts, Mr. Segarra was able to add an elliptical machine, treadmill, three heavy bags, a plyometric box, resistance bands, free weights, dumbbells, and more.

“The process took some time,” he said, “but it was well worth it. It looks amazing and the students love it!”